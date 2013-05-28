GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, yen falls on central bank promises

* Wall Street stocks rally
* Dollar up 1 pct vs yen after Nikkei rebound
* ECB, Bank of Japan reaffirm support
* Oil prices surge on stock rally, Middle East tension
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 28 U.S. stocks rallied more than 1
percent and oil rose while gold, the yen and safe-haven U.S.
debt fell on Tuesday as investors seized on clear pledges of
monetary policy support from Japanese and European central banks
to push into riskier assets.
Strong figures on U.S. consumer confidence and housing
prices also favored stocks. In contrast, U.S. debt prices slid
and their yields rose to levels not seen in more than a year.
Heightened expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could
soon taper its stimulus program caused turbulence across
markets last week, leaving central banks in Japan and Europe to
reassure investors their accommodative monetary policies would
remain in place.
On Monday, when U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial
Day holiday, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said the
policy would stay as long as necessary. On Tuesday, BOJ board
member Ryuzo Miyao said it was vital to keep long- and
short-term interest rates stable.
"Investors want to make sure that everyone is in the same
boat, since monetary policy has been the mother's milk of the
rally so far this year and there was some concern that policy
would be changed or amended," said Paul Nolte, managing director
at Dearborn Partners in Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 103.70
points, or 0.68 percent, at 15,406.80. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 9.55 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,659.15.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.94 points, or 0.75
percent, at 3,485.09.
The rush to stocks weighed on safe-haven U.S. debt, sending
prices down and yields up. The Treasury auctioned $35 billion of
two-year notes, the start of $99 billion in new coupon-bearing
supply this week.
Treasuries yields have jumped since Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said last Wednesday that the central bank may
decide to pull back on its bond purchases in the coming few Fed
policy meetings if data show the economy is gaining steam.
Ten-year notes were last down 29/32 in price to
yield 2.11 percent, up from 2.01 percent on Friday. That marks a
high not seen since April 6, 2012.
"The vicious selling once again materialized after the
much-stronger-than-expected consumer confidence report," said
Cantor, Fitzgerald Treasury strategist Justin Lederer.
The promise of monetary support from the European and
Japanese central banks was reinforced by a sign of some fiscal
support as French, German and Italian governments urged action
to tackle youth unemployment. Youth unemployment
in countries like Greece and Spain has risen to 60 percent.
In Europe, the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed up 1.3 percent at 1,246.44
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.5 percent,
reversing four days of losses.
The Nikkei stock index, which last week reached a
5-1/2-year high before dropping 7.3 percent on Thursday - its
largest one-day loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami
- steadied on Tuesday, ending 1.2 percent higher.
The U.S. dollar rallied against the euro and yen after
stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data underscored the view
that the Fed could reduce its bond purchases in coming months.
Higher U.S. interest rates would boost the appeal of
dollar-denominated investments.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2869, having hit a
session low of $1.2851, according to Reuters data. The dollar
rose 1.2 percent to 102.18 yen, after hitting a session
high of 102.50 yen, rebounding from a two-week low of 100.68 set
on Friday. The dollar rose to a 4-1/2-year high of 103.73 yen
last Wednesday.
The euro rose 0.8 percent to 131.50 yen, pulling
away from Thursday's trough of 129.94 yen, according to Reuters
data. The safe-haven Swiss franc fell, with the dollar up 1.1
percent at 0.9738 franc and the euro up 0.6 percent at
1.2533 francs.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus a
basket of currencies, rose 0.5 percent to 84.161.
Benchmark gold futures rose in early afternoon, while spot
gold was still down a hair after failing to rise above technical
resistance at its 14-day moving average near $1,400 an ounce,
where selling was triggered, traders said.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,390.80 an ounce
after trading as low as $1,373.14 earlier. U.S. Comex gold
futures for June delivery were up $3.40 an ounce.
Brent crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel on rising
Middle East risk and as stocks rallied. Brent crude oil for July
rose $1.70 to $104.32 per barrel while U.S. crude
rose $1.17 to $95.32 per barrel.