GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields rise, dollar climbs on U.S. data; stocks down

* Treasuries prices fall further after Midwest factory
report
* Dollar climbs off three-week low
* Wall Street falls amid speculation about Fed's stimulus
program
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 31 Government bond yields rose and
the dollar advanced on Friday after improved factory activity in
the U.S. Midwest and rising consumer sentiment sparked a move
out of safe-haven assets amid rising jitters about the Federal
Reserve's next move.
Global equity markets fell amid volatile trading on concerns
the Fed may ease its stimulus program, a prime driver behind a
strong rally in U.S. equities and stocks elsewhere in the world.
The benchmark S&P 500 index had gained about 3 percent in
May and about 15 percent so far this year after repeatedly
scaling record highs.
The dollar advanced after data showed Midwestern factory
activity regaining speed, but U.S. consumer spending fell in
April for the first time in almost a year and already low
inflation declined further.
While the factory data added fuel to growing speculation the
Fed may begin to taper asset purchases, the U.S. central bank's
favorite gauge of inflation showed price rises well under its
target rate, making a pullback less likely any time soon.
U.S. and German government debt prices reversed course and
fell after the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business
barometer jumped to 58.7 from 49 in April, handily beating
economists' expectations for a reading of 50.
The dollar rose against several key currencies and was
headed for its eighth straight month of gains against the yen.
Investors and traders are grappling with whether the Fed,
looking at a stronger economy, will choose to end its program as
stocks and housing prices surge.
"If you get the hint or the idea that they're going to start
to trim purchases then this is the volatility that's going to be
created around it," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at
Societe Generale in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 125.49
points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,199.04. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 14.78 points, or 0.89 percent, at
1,639.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 19.09
points, or 0.55 percent, at 3,472.21.
A Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey that showed
greater optimism over the economic outlook and personal finances
pushed U.S. consumer sentiment to its highest level in nearly
six years in May initially helped stocks.
A measure of global equities, MSCI's all-country world
equity index, fell 0.89 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
10/32 in price to yield 2.1532 percent.
German Bund futures also retreated in rocky trade
to end the session almost flat, down 2 ticks at 143.71.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index leading
regional shares finished 0.92 percent lower at 1,216.17.
The index rose 1.6 percent in May to record the best monthly
winning streak in its 16-year history.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2945 and was
last at $1.2993, down 0.42 percent on the day.
The dollar rose 0.23 percent to 100.49 yen.
U.S. oil prices fell below $93 a barrel, extending losses
after weak consumer spending data. Members of the Organization
of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to leave their output
target unchanged, as expected, with little impact on markets as
a result.
Brent oil settled down $1.80 at $100.39 a barrel,
and fell 1.93 percent during the month. U.S. crude oil
fell $1.64 to settle at $91.97 a barrel, or 1.6 percent lower
for the month of May.