GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar recover after steep sell-off

* World shares edge higher as investors seek bargains

* Dollar gains 0.5 pct against yen, off lows vs euro

* Oil, gold steady as Fed intentions eyed

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 12 The dollar, world equity markets and crude oil edged higher on Wednesday, clawing back some of the previous day's steep losses even as investors stayed on edge over stimulus plans of major central banks.

Stocks, bonds, commodities and the dollar all suffered a sharp sell-off on Tuesday when the Bank of Japan's decision to leave its policies unchanged spooked investors already worried about prospects for the Federal Reserve cutting its bond buying.

Traders said they saw little room for bigger near-term gains due to persistent concerns that central bank support for financial markets was likely to wane.

Wednesday's market rise was a "recovery rally" rather than anything more fundamental, said Peter Rice, director of strategy at Logic Investments. "Realistically, we're looking range-bound," he said.

Some investors are preparing for the possibility the Fed could slow the pace of its monthly purchases of $85 billion in bonds by the end of the year, indicating the market is likely in for a gradual consolidation, said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.

"My guess is by the time we get the tapering, the market will have discounted that event and it's not going to be something that causes a selloff," he said.

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher, following gains in Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.30 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,160.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.56 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,629.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.79 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,437.74.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares also turned lower after early gains, slipping 0.18 percent to 1,177.46, paring some earlier gains. The index on Tuesday fell to its lowest level since late April.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index slipped 0.28 percent to 2,675.81.

MSCI's all-country world equity index was up 0.17 percent.

The dollar recovered lost ground against the yen after a sharp selloff the previous day. The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 96.16.

Against the euro, the greenback lifted off 3-1/2 month lows to trade around $1.3308.

"Increasingly, monetary policy appears to have reached its limit in terms of stimulus," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

The Fed appears to be moving toward stepping out of quantitative easing while the BoJ has an aggressive policy in place but is not eager to add to it, she said.

Brent crude rose above $103, buoyed by the gains in global stock markets despite an unexpected jump in U.S. oil inventories and a cut in estimates for demand growth by the world's big oil market forecasters.

The International Energy Agency said modest economic growth was limiting oil demand worldwide and some developed economies would have absolute declines in consumption this year.

Brent crude oil futures dropped 73 cents to a low of $102.23 per barrel, but then recovered sharply to trade around $103.80, up 84 cents.

U.S. light crude oil rose 72 cents to $96.10.

U.S. government debt prices turned lower.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 6/32 in price to yield 2.2117 percent.

In commodity markets, copper rose off its lowest level in almost six weeks to reach to $7,142 a tonne. while gold steadied at $1,378 an ounce.