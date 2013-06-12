GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar recover after steep sell-off

* World shares edge higher as investors seek bargains
* Dollar gains 0.5 pct against yen, off lows vs euro
* Oil, gold steady as Fed intentions eyed
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 12 The dollar, world equity
markets and crude oil edged higher on Wednesday, clawing back
some of the previous day's steep losses even as investors stayed
on edge over stimulus plans of major central banks.
Stocks, bonds, commodities and the dollar all suffered a
sharp sell-off on Tuesday when the Bank of Japan's decision to
leave its policies unchanged spooked investors already worried
about prospects for the Federal Reserve cutting its bond buying.
Traders said they saw little room for bigger near-term gains
due to persistent concerns that central bank support for
financial markets was likely to wane.
Wednesday's market rise was a "recovery rally" rather than
anything more fundamental, said Peter Rice, director of strategy
at Logic Investments. "Realistically, we're looking
range-bound," he said.
Some investors are preparing for the possibility the Fed
could slow the pace of its monthly purchases of $85 billion in
bonds by the end of the year, indicating the market is likely in
for a gradual consolidation, said Art Hogan, managing director
at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
"My guess is by the time we get the tapering, the market
will have discounted that event and it's not going to be
something that causes a selloff," he said.
Stocks on Wall Street opened higher, following gains in
Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.30 points,
or 0.25 percent, at 15,160.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.56 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,629.69. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.79 points, or 0.02
percent, at 3,437.74.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
regional shares also turned lower after early gains, slipping
0.18 percent to 1,177.46, paring some earlier gains. The index
on Tuesday fell to its lowest level since late April.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
slipped 0.28 percent to 2,675.81.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was up
0.17 percent.
The dollar recovered lost ground against the yen
after a sharp selloff the previous day. The dollar was up 0.2
percent at 96.16.
Against the euro, the greenback lifted off 3-1/2
month lows to trade around $1.3308.
"Increasingly, monetary policy appears to have reached its
limit in terms of stimulus," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The Fed appears to be moving toward stepping out of
quantitative easing while the BoJ has an aggressive policy in
place but is not eager to add to it, she said.
Brent crude rose above $103, buoyed by the gains in global
stock markets despite an unexpected jump in U.S. oil inventories
and a cut in estimates for demand growth by the world's big oil
market forecasters.
The International Energy Agency said modest economic growth
was limiting oil demand worldwide and some developed economies
would have absolute declines in consumption this year.
Brent crude oil futures dropped 73 cents to a low of
$102.23 per barrel, but then recovered sharply to trade around
$103.80, up 84 cents.
U.S. light crude oil rose 72 cents to $96.10.
U.S. government debt prices turned lower.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 6/32 in price to yield 2.2117 percent.
In commodity markets, copper rose off its lowest level in
almost six weeks to reach to $7,142 a tonne. while gold
steadied at $1,378 an ounce.