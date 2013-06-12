GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar retreat on central bank worries

* World share markets retreat as monetary policy concerns weigh

* Government bond prices rebound

* Oil gains despite report showing rising inventories

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 12 The dollar and world equity markets retreated on Wednesday as persistent concerns about central banks' support for their economies - and financial markets - weighed on the near-term prospect for stocks and other "risk" assets.

Stocks, bonds, commodities and the dollar all suffered a sharp selloff on Tuesday when the Bank of Japan's decision to leave its policies unchanged spooked investors already worried about prospects the Federal Reserve will cut its bond buying.

Traders said they saw little room for bigger near-term gains. Early gains in equities on Wednesday were more a "recovery rally" rather than anything more fundamental, said Peter Rice, director of strategy at Logic Investments.

"Realistically, we're looking range-bound," he said.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.04 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,053.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.38 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,617.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.83 points, or 0.72 percent, at 3,412.12.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares turned lower after early gains, slipping 0.41 percent to close at 1,174.79.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.62 percent to 2,666.52.

MSCI's all-country world equity index slipped 0.13 percent.

Some investors are preparing for the possibility the Fed could slow the pace of its monthly purchases of $85 billion in bonds by the end of the year, indicating the market is likely in for a gradual consolidation, said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.

"My guess is by the time we get the tapering, the market will have discounted that event and it's not going to be something that causes a selloff," he said.

The dollar plummeted to a global session low against the yen around midday in New York trading.

The dollar fell as low as 95.16 yen and last traded at 95.24 yen, down 0.8 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

"There was no real catalyst in this latest leg lower in dollar/yen," one trader said.

The euro rose 0.27 percent to 1.3350 against the greenback.

"Increasingly, monetary policy appears to have reached its limit in terms of stimulus," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

The Fed appears to be moving toward stepping out of quantitative easing while the BoJ has an aggressive policy in place but is not eager to add to it, she said.

Brent crude rose above $103, buoyed by the gains in global stock markets despite an unexpected jump in U.S. oil inventories and a cut in estimates for demand growth by the world's big oil market forecasters.

The International Energy Agency said modest economic growth was limiting oil demand worldwide and some developed economies would have absolute declines in consumption this year.

Brent crude oil futures dropped 73 cents to a low of $102.23 per barrel, but then recovered sharply to trade around $103.68, up 72 cents.

U.S. light crude oil rose 65 cents to $96.03.

U.S. government debt prices rebounded but were off their highs. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 1/32 in price to yield 2.1865 percent.

In commodity markets, copper rose off its lowest level in almost six weeks to reach to $7,142 a tonne. while gold steadied at $1,378 an ounce.