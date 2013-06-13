版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 14日 星期五 04:35 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rallies on data; dollar falls vs yen

* Nikkei tumbles more than 6 pct, emerging markets down 1
pct
    * U.S. stocks up more than 1 pct after strong retail sales,
jobless claims data
    * Dollar slides to lowest vs yen since BOJ easing in early
April

    By Wanfeng Zhou
    NEW YORK, June 13 Wall Street stocks rallied
more than 1 percent on Thursday after stronger-than-expected
U.S. economic data offset worries about a pullback in central
bank stimulus, while the U.S. dollar slumped to a 10-week low
against the yen.
    The gains in U.S. equities followed a 6.4 percent drop
overnight in Japan's Nikkei, its second-biggest daily
drop in more than two years. European markets lost more than 1
percent before recovering to end slightly lower.
    U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in May and
first-time applications for unemployment benefits fell last
week, signs of economic resilience in the face of
belt-tightening in Washington. 
    "The bright spot for the entire week was the data point
today on U.S. retail sales. That data supports the notion that
the U.S. consumer is moving forward with spending despite the
uncertainty of Fed tapering," said Anastasia Amoroso, global
market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in New York.
    The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 180.85
points, or 1.21 percent, at 15,176.08. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 23.84 points, or 1.48 percent, to 1,636.36.
The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 44.94 points, or 1.32
percent, to 3,445.36. 
    Concern about a sooner-than-expected withdrawal of central
bank support mounted after recent comments from Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on the Fed's stimulus program and a
decision by the Bank of Japan earlier this week to hold off on
easing further.
    The worries have fueled a selloff in global equities,
emerging markets, risky bonds and commodities, all of which have
been buoyed by central bank liquidity, while driving the
safe-haven yen sharply higher.
    The Federal Reserve meets next Tuesday and Wednesday. Some
analysts said if the Fed does not hint at an imminent exit from
its quantitative easing next week, the market could see a relief
rally.
    The MSCI All-Country World Index recouped
losses to gain 0.3 percent at 362.92, still well off a five-year
peak last month. European shares closed 0.07 percent
lower, reversing most losses as bargain-hunters picked up
hammered mining and banking stocks.
    An index of emerging market equities hit 11-month
lows and was last down 0.8 percent. Most emerging currencies
remained under heavy pressure, with the Indian rupee falling to
a record low. 
    The dollar lost 0.8 percent to 95.26 yen as weakness
in Japanese and emerging markets prompted investors to buy back
the low-yielding Japanese currency, which is a favorite funding
currency in these trades. 
    "This week's BOJ meeting, which offered no new policy
initiatives or stimulus programs, was the catalyst for the rapid
change in sentiment in the foreign exchange market," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at
BK Asset Management in New York.
    The dollar fell as low as 93.78 yen, its lowest since April
4, giving back almost all the gains made since the Bank of
Japan's aggressive monetary easing was announced on that day.
    Losses in Japanese stocks also prompted foreign investors to
unwind hedges they took out to protect themselves from the yen's
recent slide. That also contributed to the yen's gain.

      
 
   
    The euro lost 0.6 percent 127.23 yen, while against the
dollar, it gained 0.2 percent to $1.3363.
    Brent crude rose 76 cents to settle at $104.25 a
barrel, having traded as low as $102.75 on reports indicating
weak demand, including a cut in the outlook for global economic
growth by the World Bank.
    U.S. crude rose 81 cents to settle at $96.69 a
barrel.
    Spot gold fell slightly to $1,383.76 an ounce. 
    Investors headed for traditional safe-haven government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 25/32, the yield
at 2.1381 percent. German government bonds 
had their biggest gains in a week.
    The recent selling of euro zone periphery debt also resumed
, and Italy's borrowing costs rose at an auction
of three-year debt, although yields at a parallel 15-year sale
were little changed.
