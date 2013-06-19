GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bond prices fall after Fed decision

* U.S. equities fall shortly after Fed statement
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, June 19 Equities and bond prices
pulled lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it
would maintain the pace of its bond buying and gave no explicit
indication it was close to slowing the stimulus program.
Fed officials cited further improvement in labor market
conditions, and also repeated that unemployment is still too
high for their comfort, reinforcing their desire to keep buying
assets until the outlook for jobs improves substantially.
Markets had been even more focused on the policy-setting
statement than usual after comments from Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke last month raised worries the quantitative easing
program could be slowed sooner than had been expected. Bernanke
will give a press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT).
U.S. stocks were down nearly 0.5 percent shortly after the
statement, while U.S. Treasuries prices added to losses to hit
session lows. The MSCI world equity index lost
0.3 percent.
"There's no change in the program. I would not be surprised
to see a round-trip here where the first reaction is down
because there's almost nothing that's going to change the
ultimate move, which will eventually be to taper," said Rick
Meckler, president of Libertyview Capital Management in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 66.43
points, or 0.43 percent, to 15,251.80. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 7.09 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,644.72. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 14.28 points, or 0.41
percent, to 3,467.90.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last off 25/32
in price to yield 2.28 percent. The 30-year bond was
27/32 lower in price with a yield of 3.39 percent.
The U.S. dollar reversed earlier losses and rose against the
euro and yen. The euro last traded at $1.3354, down 0.3
percent. The dollar was at 95.81 yen, up 0.5 percent on
the day.