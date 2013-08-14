GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St slips on Macy's; European shares, sterling gain

* Weak Macy's earnings results weigh down U.S. stocks
* European shares edge toward 2013 high after stronger data
* Copper gains on growth optimism about Europe, China
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Wall Street stocks fell on
Wednesday, dragged down by weak earnings from department store
Macy's, but European shares rose to 2-1/2 month highs after data
showed the euro zone emerged from recession in the second
quarter.
The euro slipped despite the encouraging euro zone economic
data as higher U.S. bond yields buoyed the dollar, while
sterling jumped after robust U.K. jobs data cast doubt on the
Bank of England's pledge to keep interest rates low.
Macy's reported a sales and profit miss in the second
quarter and cut its full-year earnings forecast. The chain was
forced to discount items as consumers limited their spending on
non-essential goods.
Macy's stock fell 4.2 percent to $46.47, and was the largest
percentage decliner on the S&P 500. The S&P's consumer
discretionary sector was down 0.8 percent.
Trading volume has been among the lowest of the year, as
earnings season winds down and investors try to determine when
the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its stimulus. Data
on Wednesday added to worries that inflation is running too low.
"Everyone keeps talking about tapering and any data that
could be negative for the U.S. economy will push tapering out
further," said Angel Mata, managing director of equity trading
at Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets in Baltimore.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 83.02
points, or 0.54 percent, to 15,367.99. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 6.47 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,687.69. The
Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 9.77 points, or 0.27
percent, to 3,674.67.
Apple Inc was one of the biggest gainers of the
day, rising 2.0 percent to $499.59 to extend a rally that began
on Tuesday after activist investor Carl Icahn tweeted that he
had built a "large position" in the tech company.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.3 percent to
1,240.63, within sight of its 2013 peak at 1,258.09.
The economies of Germany and France grew more quickly than
expected in the second quarter, bettering a widely heralded
expansion in the United States and pulling the euro zone out of
a 1-1/2-year recession, data showed on Wednesday.
MSCI's all-country world index, a measure of
45 equity markets around the world, rose 0.05 percent.
The euro traded 0.1 percent lower at $1.3252, while
the dollar edged slightly lower at 98.18 yen.
Sterling hit a high of $1.5548 after data showed a
sharp drop in jobless benefit claims in July and minutes from
the central bank's last meeting revealed one policymaker had
voted against a historic move to tie future interest rates to
unemployment. It was last up 0.5 percent at $1.5519.
The minutes and stronger labor market data prompted money
market traders to price in a greater chance of a rate hike in
the bank's base rate in two years - a year
earlier than the BoE has signaled.
Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries, which have been
supporting the U.S. currency, edged down to around 2.7154
percent, just off Tuesday's near two-year peak of 2.72 percent
.
Investors have largely positioned for the Fed to start
tapering its $85 billion per month of bond purchases soon, but
are looking for more data to support that view.
Talk about the Fed's next step escalated on Tuesday when
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said it was too early to
detail plans for reducing bond buying, while at the same time he
did not rule out the possibility of it starting next month.
His suggestion that any move would be neither nor drastic
boosted sentiment in U.S. stock markets that carried into Asian
trade, helping Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average to
finish at a one-week high.
Copper prices rose as optimism about the euro zone economy
and top metals consumer China boosted confidence about demand
for industrial materials. Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange traded at $7,300 in official rings, up from a
close of $7,275 on Tuesday.
Spot gold rose to $1,332 an ounce from around $1,320.
Brent rose 24 cents to $110.04 a barrel, while U.S.
oil fell 19 cents to $106.64.