GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St down as Macy's disappoints, Europe up on data

* Macy's results hit U.S. stocks, but Apple shares hit $500
* European shares edge toward 2013 high after stronger data
* Copper gains on optimism about European, Chinese growth
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Wall Street stocks fell on
Wednesday, dragged down by weak earnings from department store
Macy's, but European shares rose to 2-1/2-month highs after data
showed the euro zone emerged from recession in the second
quarter.
The euro slipped despite the encouraging euro zone economic
data as higher U.S. bond yields buoyed the dollar, while
sterling jumped after robust U.K. jobs data cast doubt on the
Bank of England's pledge to keep interest rates low.
Macy's reported a sales and profit miss in the second
quarter and cut its full-year earnings forecast. Macy's stock
fell 3.5 percent to $46.79 and was the largest percentage
decliner on the S&P 500 stock index. The S&P's consumer
discretionary sector was down 1.1 percent.
European stock markets have outperformed their U.S.
counterparts lately as signs grew that the region's economy has
finally turned the corner, but they are still lagging U.S.
shares, which have hit record highs, for the year to date.
"There is some talk of global money arriving in Europe as
Europe claws its way out of recession," said Rupert Baker, a
European equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.
In the United States, uncertainty about when the Federal
Reserve will start scaling back its stimulus program has kept
Wall Street under pressure. Recent economic indicators have
presented a mixed view of growth and inflation, complicating
predictions of the Fed's next policy action.
"The market is confused because the data we're seeing is in
both camps - tapering and non-tapering - so investors are
holding back on big moves until September," said Robert
Francello, head of equity trading for Apex Capital in San
Francisco.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 124.84
points, or 0.81 percent, to 15,326.17. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 8.84 points, or 0.52 percent, to 1,685.32. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 12.97 points, or 0.35
percent, to 3,671.47.
Apple Inc was one of the biggest gainers of the
day, hitting $500 for the first time since January, a day after
investor Carl Icahn tweeted that he had built a "large position"
in the tech company.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.3 percent to close at
1,240.30, within sight of its 2013 peak at 1,258.09. France's
CAC-40 index outperformed other major European markets
with a 0.5 percent rise that put the CAC at a two-year high.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up around 9 percent since the
start of 2013, while the U.S. Dow and S&P 500 indexes have both
risen nearly 20 percent.
The economies of Germany and France grew more quickly than
expected in the second quarter, faster than a widely heralded
expansion in the United States and pulling the euro zone out of
a 1-1/2-year recession, data showed on Wednesday.
MSCI's all-country world index, a measure of
45 equity markets around the world, was little changed at
377.54.
The euro traded slightly lower at $1.3257, while the
dollar edged 0.1 percent lower at 98.11 yen.
Sterling hit a high of $1.5548 after data showed a
sharp drop in British jobless benefit claims in July and minutes
from the Bank of England's last meeting revealed one policymaker
had voted against a historic move to tie future interest rates
to unemployment. It was last up 0.4 percent at $1.5511.
The minutes and stronger labor market data prompted money
market traders to price in a greater chance of a rate hike in
the bank's base rate in two years - a year
earlier than the BoE has signaled.
Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries, which have been
supporting the U.S. currency, edged down to around 2.7117
percent, just off Tuesday's near two-year peak of 2.72 percent
.
Investors have largely positioned for the Fed to start
tapering its $85 billion per month of bond purchases soon, but
are looking for more data to support that view.
Talk about the Fed's next step escalated on Tuesday when
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said it was too early to
detail plans for reducing bond buying, while at the same time he
did not rule out the possibility of it starting next month.
Copper prices rose as optimism about the euro zone economy
and top metals consumer China boosted confidence about demand
for industrial materials. Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange, untraded at the close, was last bid at $7,316
a tonne, up from a close of $7,275 on Tuesday, when it also hit
its highest in more than nine weeks at $7,354.75.
Spot gold rose to $1,333 an ounce from around $1,320.
Brent rose 44 cents to $110.26 a barrel, while U.S.
oil gained 5 cents to $106.88.