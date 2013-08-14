GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends down on Fed uncertainty; data boosts Europe

* Fed, Macy's weigh on sentiment; Apple shares hit $500
* European shares edge toward 2013 high on stronger data
* Oil climbs to four-month high; copper gains on growth
optimism
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Wall Street stocks fell on
Wednesday, pressured by uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's
plans to withdraw stimulus, but European shares rose to
2-1/2-month highs after data showed the euro zone emerged from
recession in the second quarter.
The euro slipped despite the encouraging euro zone economic
data as higher U.S. bond yields buoyed the dollar, while
sterling jumped after robust U.K. jobs data cast doubt on the
Bank of England's pledge to keep interest rates low.
European stock markets have outperformed their U.S.
counterparts lately as signs grew that the region's economy has
finally turned the corner. But they are still lagging U.S.
shares, which have hit record highs for the year to date.
"There is some talk of global money arriving in Europe as
Europe claws its way out of recession," said Rupert Baker, a
European equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.
In the United States, uncertainty about when the Fed will
start scaling back its stimulus program has kept stocks under
pressure. Recent economic indicators have presented a mixed view
of growth and inflation, complicating predictions of the Fed's
next policy action.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the
central bank needs to gather more evidence that the economy is
improving and inflation heading higher before deciding to taper
its massive bond-buying program.
"The market is confused because the data we're seeing is in
both camps - tapering and non-tapering - so investors are
holding back on big moves until September," said Robert
Francello, head of equity trading for Apex Capital in San
Francisco.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 113.35
points, or 0.73 percent, to end at 15,337.66. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index fell 8.77 points, or 0.52 percent, to
close at 1,685.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
15.17 points, or 0.41 percent, to 3,669.27.
Retail stocks were among the day's top decliners on Wall
Street after Macy's reported a sales and profit miss in
the second quarter and cut its full-year earnings forecast.
Macy's stock fell 4.5 percent to $46.33. The S&P's consumer
discretionary sector was down 1.1 percent.
Apple Inc was one of the biggest gainers of the
day, hitting $500 for the first time since January, a day after
investor Carl Icahn tweeted that he had built a "large position"
in the tech company. The stock closed at $498.50, up 1.8
percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.3 percent to close at
1,240.30, within sight of its 2013 peak at 1,258.09. France's
CAC-40 index outperformed other major European markets
with a 0.5 percent rise that put the index at a two-year high.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up around 9 percent since the
start of 2013, while the U.S. Dow and S&P 500 indexes have both
risen nearly 20 percent.
The economies of Germany and France grew more quickly than
expected in the second quarter. Their growth was faster than a
widely heralded expansion in the United States, pulling the euro
zone out of a 1-1/2-year recession.
MSCI's all-country world index, a measure of
45 equity markets around the world, was down 0.01 percent.
The euro traded slightly lower at $1.3255, while the
dollar edged down 0.1 percent at 98.08 yen.
Sterling hit a high of $1.5548 after data showed a
sharp drop in British jobless benefit claims in July and minutes
from the Bank of England's last meeting revealed one policymaker
had voted against a historic move to tie future interest rates
to unemployment. It was last up 0.4 percent at $1.5503.
The minutes and stronger labor market data prompted money
market traders to price in a greater chance of a hike in the
bank's base rate in two years - a year earlier
than the BoE has signaled.
Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries, which have been
supporting the U.S. currency, edged down to around 2.7099
percent, just off Tuesday's near two-year peak of 2.72 percent
.
Investors have largely positioned for the Fed to start
tapering its $85 billion per month of bond purchases soon, but
are looking for more data to support that view.
Copper prices rose as optimism about the euro zone economy
and top metals consumer China boosted confidence about demand
for industrial materials. Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was last bid at $7,316 a tonne, up from a close
of $7,275 on Tuesday, when it also hit its highest in more than
nine weeks at $7,354.75.
Spot gold rose to $1,335 an ounce from around $1,320.
Brent crude prices rose on concerns about supply
disruptions in Libya and escalating violence in Egypt.
Front-month September Brent, which expires on Thursday, rose
38 cents to settle at $110.20 a barrel after reaching a
four-month high of $110.30. The more actively traded October
contract gained 34 cents to settle at $108.82. September U.S.
oil futures rose 2 cents to settle at $106.85.