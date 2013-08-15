GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds slide on U.S. economic data

* Data on U.S. jobs market, inflation buoy economic outlook
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Global equity markets swooned
and bond prices slid on Thursday after slowly improving U.S.
jobs data and rising consumer prices added to speculation the
Federal Reserve will soon begin to trim its considerable support
of the economy and asset prices.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell to an almost six-year low last week, while rising
consumer prices indicated that a downward potential capable of
destabilizing a sluggish economy had abated.
Stocks on Wall Street fell more than 1 percent and gold
prices gained 2 percent. U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their
highest level in two years, with the benchmark 10-year note
topping 2.8 percent for the first time since August 2011.
A measure of global equity markets slid more than 1 percent,
as did a major pan-European stock index. Britain's benchmark
FTSE 100 index fell 1.6 percent, though other regional
country indexes in Europe posted smaller declines.
"It's a set of data that will add to the September tapering
conversation," Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital
Markets in New York, said of the prospect for the Fed beginning
to reduce its bond purchases.
"The bottom line is that the tapering will probably happen
either in September or October, but it will be a gradual one."
The Fed's next policy meeting will be held on Sept. 17-18,
when a decision could be announced about the Fed's monthly
purchase of $85 billion in bonds.
Talk about the timing of an end to the Fed's bond buying has
dominated markets, as it is likely to boost U.S. Treasury yields
and support demand for the dollar. A reduction in stimulus could
also hurt shares and commodities, which have gained as world
central banks have primed markets with liquidity.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 195.75
points, or 1.28 percent, at 15,141.91. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 21.20 points, or 1.26 percent, at
1,664.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 55.27
points, or 1.51 percent, at 3,614.00.
Declining shares outpaced advancing stocks by more than 6 to
1 on the New York Stock Exchange, and by 4 to 1 on Nasdaq.
MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.9
percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European
shares fell 1.01 percent to close at 1,227.79.
Financial markets have largely positioned for the Fed to
start paring its bond buying in September, but conflicting
signals from policymakers, and muted inflation data, had
combined lately to undermine this conviction.
On Wednesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard cited
the inflation outlook when he said he had not decided whether
next month's policy meeting would be too soon to curb the asset
purchases, known as quantitative easing.
"The data continues to improve and impress the marketplace,
and I think the data will continue in this direction," said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York. "Then the question becomes not whether they
are going to taper in September, but how much they will taper."
Corporate news pointed to a sluggish American economy.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc cut its revenue and profit
forecasts for the year as U.S. shoppers were pinched by higher
payroll taxes and pricier gasoline. Wal-Mart shares fell 2.7
percent to $74.35.
Cisco Systems said on Wednesday it will shed 4,000
jobs, or 5 percent of its work force, to reduce costs. Shares
declined 7.1 percent to $24.50 as a slew of brokerages cut their
price targets on the stock.
An improved economic outlook for the euro zone prompted
investors to dump safe-haven German Bunds, pushing yields to
their highest since March 2012.
Data on Wednesday confirmed the euro zone emerged from a
long recession in the second quarter, and business surveys
earlier in the week raised expectations the recovery might
gather pace in the second half of the year.
On Thursday, 10-year German Bund yields rose
as high as 1.906 percent, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was down 13/32 in price to yield 2.7591 percent
after earlier yielding as much as 2.823 percent.
The dollar climbed to a near two-week high against the euro
and a more than one-week high against the yen, before the
greenback retreated.
The euro was last up 0.63 percent at $1.3338, while
the dollar fell 0.7 percent to 97.41 yen.
Brent oil prices climbed above $111 per barrel to a
four-month high on fears that escalating violence in Egypt could
affect the Suez Canal or spread in the Middle East, where some
supplies are already disrupted.
Front-month September Brent, which expires on
Thursday, was trading 90 cents higher at $111.10 a barrel after
earlier jumping more than a dollar to $111.53, its highest level
since April 2. U.S. oil settled up 48 cents at $107.33.
"Disruptions at the Suez Canal are unlikely, but markets
never move on what's likely. They move on fear. If people are
fearful about supply, they buy even if the market is
fundamentally well supplied," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at
CMC Markets.