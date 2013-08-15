GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds slide on U.S. economic data

* Data on U.S. jobs market, inflation buoy economic outlook
* Brent crude up near $111 a barrel on unrest in Egypt
* U.S. Treasuries yields rise to highest in two years
* Dollar slips after initial gain weekly jobless claims
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Global equity markets swooned
and bond prices slid on Thursday after slowly improving U.S.
jobs data and rising consumer prices added to speculation the
Federal Reserve will soon begin to trim its considerable support
of the economy and asset prices.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell to an almost six-year low last week, while rising
consumer prices indicated that a downward potential capable of
destabilizing a sluggish economy had abated.
The three major U.S. stock indexes posted their biggest
percentage decline in almost two months, falling 1.4 percent or
more. U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest level in two
years, with the benchmark 10-year note topping 2.8 percent for
the first time since August 2011.
A major pan-European stock index slid more than 1 percent,
as did a measure of global equity markets, before it pared some
losses. Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 1.6
percent, though other regional country indexes in Europe posted
smaller declines.
"It's a set of data that will add to the September tapering
conversation," Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital
Markets in New York, said of the prospect for the Fed beginning
to reduce its bond purchases.
"The bottom line is that the tapering will probably happen
either in September or October, but it will be a gradual one."
The Fed's next policy meeting will be held on Sept. 17-18,
when a decision could be forthcoming about the central bank's
monthly purchase of $85 billion in bonds.
Talk about the timing of an end to the Fed's bond buying has
dominated markets, as it is likely to boost U.S. Treasury yields
and support demand for the dollar. A reduction in stimulus could
also hurt shares and commodities, which have gained as world
central banks have primed markets with liquidity.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 225.47
points, or 1.47 percent, at 15,112.19. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 24.07 points, or 1.43 percent, at 1,661.32.
The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 63.16 points, or 1.72
percent, to 3,606.12.
Declining shares outpaced advancing ones by almost 6 to 1 on
the New York Stock Exchange and by more than 4 to 1 on Nasdaq.
MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.9
percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European
shares fell 1.01 percent to close at 1,227.79.
Financial markets have largely positioned for the Fed to
start paring its bond buying in September. But conflicting
signals from policymakers and muted inflation data had combined
lately to undermine this conviction.
On Wednesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard cited
the inflation outlook when he said he had not decided whether
next month's policy meeting would be too soon to curb the asset
purchases, known as quantitative easing.
"The data continues to improve and impress the marketplace,
and I think the data will continue in this direction," said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York. "Then the question becomes not whether they
are going to taper in September, but how much they will taper."
Corporate news pointed to a still-sluggish American economy.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. cut its revenue and profit
forecasts for the year as U.S. shoppers were pinched by higher
payroll taxes and pricier gasoline. Wal-Mart shares fell 2.6
percent to $74.41.
Cisco Systems said on Wednesday it will shed 4,000
jobs, or 5 percent of its work force, to reduce costs. Its
shares dropped 7.2 percent to $24.485 as a slew of brokerages
cut their price targets on the stock.
An improved economic outlook for the euro zone prompted
investors to dump safe-haven German Bunds, pushing yields to
their highest since March 2012.
Data on Wednesday confirmed the euro zone emerged from a
long recession in the second quarter, and business surveys
earlier in the week raised expectations the recovery might
gather pace in the second half of the year.
On Thursday, 10-year German Bund yields rose
as high as 1.906 percent, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was down 15/32 in price to yield 2.7645 percent
after earlier yielding as much as 2.823 percent.
The dollar climbed to a near two-week high against the euro
and a more than one-week high against the yen, before the
greenback retreated.
The euro was last up 0.73 percent at $1.3352, while
the dollar fell 0.96 percent to 97.19 yen.
Gold rose to a near two-month high as a weaker dollar
triggered short-covering and a technical breakout once prices
breached key resistance at $1,350 an ounce.
Spot gold was up 2.3 percent at $1,365.60 an ounce.
U.S. Comex gold futures for December settled up $27.50 at
$1,360.90 an ounce.
Brent oil prices climbed above $111 per barrel to a
four-month high on fears that escalating violence in Egypt could
affect the Suez Canal or spread in the Middle East, where some
supplies are already disrupted.
Front-month September Brent, which expires on
Thursday, rose 91 cents to settle at $111.11 a barrel after
earlier jumping to $111.53, its highest level since April 2.
U.S. oil settled 48 cents higher at $107.33.
"Disruptions at the Suez Canal are unlikely, but markets
never move on what's likely. They move on fear. If people are
fearful about supply, they buy even if the market is
fundamentally well supplied," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at
CMC Markets.