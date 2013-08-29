GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain as Syria reassessed; dollar up on U.S. GDP

* Anxiety over imminent Syrian attack eases, caution rules
* Global equities up; Wall St gains, Nasdaq up 1 pct
* Dollar gains after U.S. GDP, jobless reinforce Fed
tapering view
* Oil retreats from 6-month peak, gold off 3-1/2 month high
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Strong growth in the U.S.
economy and signs of a delay in expected Western military
strikes on Syria lifted equities worldwide on Thursday and
pushed the dollar to two-week peaks.
Brent crude oil eased off a six-month high as traders sold
contracts to book profits as fears of a U.S.-led military strike
on Syria waned and after the market had its biggest two-day
rally in more than 1-1/2 years.
Wall Street rose for a second day, boosted by telecom stocks
after a possible large deal between Vodafone and Verizon
.
Data showed the American economy grew more quickly than
expected in the second quarter, and weekly claims for
unemployment benefits fell, bolstering the case for the Federal
Reserve to begin winding down its massive economic stimulus
program.
In the currency market, the dollar hit a two-week peak, and
was on track for its largest daily gain against the euro in more
than four months.
The dollar was last 0.7 percent higher against a basket of
currencies at 82.018, after earlier hitting 82.067, its
highest since Aug. 5. Against the safe-haven Japanese yen, the
greenback traded up 0.7 percent at 98.34 <JPY= yen>.
Most major risk asset markets had already been recovering
ahead of the U.S economic data on signs that divisions among
lawmakers in Britain and the United States would delay any
imminent action on Syria in retaliation for alleged gas attacks
last week.
The market got "a little out over its skis and the
politicians did as well," said Addison Armstrong, director of
market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
"Traders are taking some risk off the table and taking a wait
and see approach."
President Barack Obama has told Americans a military strike
against Syria is in their interests, and administration
officials are expected to brief congressional leaders on
Thursday about plans to respond.
Brent for October delivery hit a low of $114.94 a
barrel, down $1.67, before recovering to trade around $116.00.
It jumped over 5 percent in the previous two sessions, posting
its strongest two-day gain since January 2012.
October U.S. crude fell $1.50 to a low of $108.60 a
barrel before rallying to around $109.30, following a near 4
percent gain over the past two days.
Traditional safe-haven gold eased 0.5 percent to
around $1,413 an ounce after reaching a 3-1/2 month high in
Wednesday's flight to safety.
In emerging markets, Brazil's decision to raise its
benchmark interest rate to a 16-month high of 9
percent on Wednesday helped stabilize the real, while in
Indonesia the rupiah strengthened slightly after its central
bank hiked its key lending rates.
The Indian rupee rose as high as 66.85 per dollar, up
sharply from a record low of 68.85 per dollar hit on Wednesday
when its central bank moved to provide dollars directly to oil
companies to give the currency some relief.
Emerging market currencies in countries with high current
account deficits such as India, Turkey and Brazil have plunged
between 12 and 18 percent against the dollar this year on
expectations of a withdrawal of the U.S. monetary stimulus that
has boosted riskier assets.
Prices for U.S. 10-year Treasuries pared losses to trade
flat on Thursday after an auction of seven-year debt. The
benchmark 10-year note rose 1/32 in price to yield
2.764 percent.
CALM RETURNS
The better tone in world equity markets emerged after energy
shares on Wall Street gained on the rise in oil prices, and this
spread to Asia, where MSCI's Asia-Pacific index, excluding Japan
, rose 1.2 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 44.35 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,868.86. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 7.06 points, or 0.43 percent, at
1,642.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 32.96
points, or 0.92 percent, at 3,626.31.
In Europe, bumper gains among telecom stocks powered a
rebound in equities after Vodafone confirmed it was in
talks with Verizon to sell out of its U.S. joint venture.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.7 percent at
1,207.05 points, bouncing back after falls of some 2 percent
over the last two days.
However, an auction of new Italian debt showed investors
remained concerned about the shaky coalition, with government
borrowing costs over five years rising.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, was up 0.4 percent.