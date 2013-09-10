GLOBAL MARKETS-China data spurs stocks; Syria diplomacy pressures debt, oil

* Wall Street stocks rise for sixth straight session
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stocks climbed for a
sixth straight session on Tuesday as the dollar and global
equities rallied on more upbeat economic data from China, while
prices of safe-haven debt and oil slipped on the chance of a
diplomatic alternative to a potential Western military strike
against Syria.
The S&P 500 stock index, after suffering its worst
monthly performance since May 2012 in August, is up 3.1 percent
so far this month is currently on its longest daily winning
streak since early July.
Stocks on major markets also advanced with MSCI's world
index, which tracks 45 equities markets, up 0.99
percent, chalking up its longest run of daily gains since
December.
Syria accepted a Russian proposal on Tuesday to give up
chemical weapons and major western powers began working on a
United Nations resolution to create a process for ensuring it
happens, but the United States and its allies remained skeptical
and President Barack Obama kept the pressure on Syria by seeking
congressional backing for a possible military strike while
exploring a diplomatic alternative.
"The sense that we might avoid a strike or 'boots on the
ground' in Syria created a relief rally," said Greg Peterson,
director of investment research at Ballentine Partners in
Waltham, Massachusetts.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 127.94 points
or 0.85 percent, to 15,191.06 and the S&P 500 gained
12.28 points or 0.73 percent, to 1,683.99. The Nasdaq Composite
added 22.83 points or 0.62 percent, to 3,729.021.
U.S. Treasury debt by contrast fell in price. Benchmark
10-year notes fell 13/32 with their yields rose to
2.97 percent.
"Bonds sold off because people don't need the perceived
safe-haven," Peterson said.
German government safe-haven bonds and gold
and other precious metals also backpedaled.
Oil pulled back with U.S. crude off 2.1 percent to
just above $107 a barrel. Crude prices rose 2.7 percent last
week on worry a strike against Syria could spark a wider
conflict and jeopardize supply.
News of stronger-than-expected industrial output and retail
sales in China, added to signs that the world's second-largest
economy was stabilizing after slowing for two years and helped
to bolster global equity markets as well.
A 1.26 percent jump in European shares followed a
three-month high for Asian stocks.
"The U.S. economy is a little weaker than desired, but the
recovery theme remains in place. Data from China this week show
China might be recovering. If the No. 1 and No. 2 economies in
the world are recovering, that favors riskier assets," he said.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ended at its highest since early June as it
extended its gains for the week to 2.5 percent, while Tokyo's
Nikkei closed 1.5 percent higher.
Enthusiasm for hard-hit emerging markets continued to revive
after last week's weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data muted
expectations about how fast the Federal Reserve would scale back
its stimulus policy.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed economists generally expect
the Fed to announce a reduction in its $85 billion monthly
bond-buying program by just $10 billion.
The MSCI emerging equities index was at a
three-month high as the day's 1.7 percent rise took its rally
over the last nine trading sessions to almost 9.0 percent.
The cooling Middle East tensions and the better China data
helped the U.S. dollar shake off some of its recent sluggishness
and the euro sidestep some weaker-than-expected French
output figures.
The dollar climbed to an almost seven-week peak against the
yen on Tuesday as easing tensions over Syria and encouraging
economic data from China eroded demand for the safe-haven
Japanese currency.
The yen also weakened to a 3-1/2-month low against the euro,
while the higher-yielding Australian and New Zealand dollars
gained on rising investor appetite for risk.
The dollar was up 0.7 percent at 100.31 yen after
climbing to 100.45 yen, according to Reuters data, the strongest
since July 25.
The euro was up 0.9 percent to 133.08 yen, having
reached 133.29 yen, the highest since late May.
The yen also weakened after minutes of the Bank of Japan's
August policy meeting released on Tuesday showed members were
confident that the central bank's aggressive monetary stimulus
was helping lead to an economic recovery.
The U.S. Treasury sold $31 billion in three-year notes
. It will sell 10-year notes on Wednesday and
30-year bonds on Thursday.
RECORD CORPORATE BOND DEAL
Hedging by dealers and investors preparing for the bond
issue by telecommunications group Verizon was also seen
adding to pressure on U.S. Treasury prices. Verizon's issue will
likely be the biggest corporate bond deal in history.
In a bid to raise money to finance the $130 billion buyout
of its wireless operations, Verizon Communications stuck with
plans to offer investors lucrative coupons.
Verizon Communications' deal received more than $85 billion
of high quality orders for the bond issue on Tuesday.
"Thoughts among market participants is that it could now be
possibly $40 billion or more because it's such a strong order
book," said Matt Duch, senior portfolio manager at Calvert
Investment Management.
The overwhelming response to the offering follows Verizon's
decision to offer bargain basement prices for the notes, to
ensure it raises the bulk of the $49 billion of multi-currency
bonds it needs to help pay Vodafone for its 45 pecent stake in
Verizon Wireless.