GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks soar, bond yields fall after Fed surprise

* Wall Street hits new highs as Fed keeps stimulus intact
* Fed decision not to taper bond buying surprises market
* Bond yields drop as Fed maintains purchases, U.S. dollar
drops
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Stocks and gold jumped while
the U.S. dollar and bond yields fell sharply on Wednesday after
the Federal Reserve surprised investors by postponing the start
of the wind down of its massive monetary stimulus, saying it
wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth.
The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index closed at a
record high and the dollar fell to a seven-month low against the
euro after the Fed released its statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800
GMT). The dollar fell 1.0 percent against the yen.
Markets were widely expecting the Fed to reduce its
$85-billion-per-month asset-buying scheme by at least $10
billion after comments by Fed chairman Bernanke in May and June
suggested a reduction in bond purchases was likely late this
year.
The Fed said it would await evidence of stronger economic
growth before adjusting the pace of its purchases, and in a
press conference, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said
market expectations cannot dictate policy actions.
"The initial reaction was positive, with people thinking,
'Here we go, more liquidity in the market.' That's a good thing
as far as being an ongoing tailwind," said David Joy, chief
market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston, where he
helps oversee $703 billion in assets under management.
"But the decision also means the economy isn't as strong as
we'd like, which has implications for corporate earnings down
the road."
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes gained
more than a full point, up 1 12/32 in price to yield 2.68
percent, down from 2.86 percent before the statement.
Gold posted its largest one-day gain since June 2012, rising
more than 4.0 percent to $1,364.26 an ounce, rebounding off a
six-week low set earlier in the day.
The Fed downgraded its economic forecasts for the U.S.
economy. It now sees growth in a 2.0 percent to 2.3 percent
range this year, down from 2.3 percent to 2.6 percent in its
June estimates. The downgrade for 2014 was even sharper.
"The Federal Reserve remains quite concerned about the
overall sluggishness of the economy, preferring to take the risk
of being too loose for too long as opposed to tighten
prematurely," said Mohamed El-Erian, co-chief investment officer
at Pimco, which manages the world's largest mutual fund.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 115.28
points, or 0.74 percent, at 15,645.01. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 15.60 points, or 0.92 percent, at 1,720.36.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.59 points, or 0.68
percent, at 3,771.29.
Latin American markets reacted positively to the Fed's move
on Wednesday, with stocks reversing losses seen in emerging
markets over the summer. The MSCI Latin American stock index
rose 2.7 percent to 3,428.45 following the
announcement, after having spent most of the session with little
changes.
Asian shares traded in the U.S. also rose. The BNYMellonAsia
ADR Index rose 2.6 percent to hit highs not seen since
June 2008.
"In the near-term it's obviously bullish for emerging market
assets," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist
with Capital Economics in London. "That will be the theme for
the next day or so as markets begin to adjust to expectations
for a more gradual pace of tightening."
Investors were now left to wonder about the sustainability
of Wednesday's rally in stocks and bonds. The Fed had engendered
a sharp rise in bond yields in the past three months largely
through its own words that forced investors to adjust forecasts.
Whether equity markets can continue to rally on a statement that
underlines concerns about the economy is unclear.
The U.S. dollar index fell as low as 80.376, the
lowest since Feb. 20. It was last at 80.481, down 0.8 percent.
The euro climbed to a seven-month peak of $1.3486. It
last changed hands at $1.3469, up 0.8 percent.
Against the yen, the dollar fell to 97.98 yen, a
three-week low and by mid-afternoon trading, it was down 0.8
percent at 98.35.