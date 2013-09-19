GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rises, Wall St pulls back day after Fed decision

* Fed jolts markets by not tapering bond purchases
* Emerging market stocks rise, but oil prices drop
* U.S. Treasury yields rise, dollar rebounds off lows
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 19 The U.S. dollar rose on
Thursday while Wall Street shares mostly edged lower, a day
after a sharp rally driven by the Federal Reserve's unexpected
decision to maintain its stimulus program.
Global equities markets rose, with Asia and Europe, whose
markets had already closed when the Fed released its decision on
Wednesday, surging on the news. Wall Street hit record highs on
Wednesday.
U.S. Treasuries yields rose from one-month lows on Thursday
as investors questioned when the Fed is likely to begin to pares
its $85 billion a month in bond purchases.
MSCI's world share index, which tracks
equities in 45 countries, rose 0.9 percent and hit a five-year
high as large gains in Asian markets were followed by a 0.6
percent rise in European shares.
But Wall Street was broadly lower, though a 1.6 percent rise
in the shares of Apple Inc helped drive the Nasdaq
modestly higher.
"People are reconsidering," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois. The market "may be coming around to the view the Fed
is a little worried, the economy isn't as strong as some people
were thinking."
In announcing its decision on Wednesday, the Fed cited
concerns about the strength of the U.S. recovery, and also cut
its growth outlook for both 2013 and 2014.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 40.39
points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,636.55. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,722.34.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.74 points, or 0.15
percent, at 3,789.38.
In emerging markets, which have been suffering as higher
yields in the developed world attracted much-needed foreign
capital, stocks and currencies rose as the Fed decision meant
delayed U.S. rate hikes.
The chance that U.S. interest rates could stay low for
longer was also raised after a White House official said that
Janet Yellen, the Fed's vice chair and a noted policy dove, was
the front-runner to take over the Fed when Ben Bernanke steps
down in January.
"The bottom line is that the (Fed) meant to send an
extremely dovish message, not only through the lack of tapering,
but also with its 2016 forecasts," analysts at Barclays wrote,
adding that they now expected the first rate hike to occur in
June 2015 rather than March 2015.
The main emerging market stock index jumped 2.4
percent. The Turkish lira and Indian rupee leapt
while Indonesia's main stock index climbed 4.7 percent.
"Markets are thrilled, and a much-needed reprieve for
battered EM investors is on its way," said Frederic Neumann,
co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC. "With Chinese data
having turned up, and the Bank of Japan running at full speed,
it looks like Asia might get its mojo back."
Australian shares jumped 1.1 percent and Japan's
Nikkei added 1.8 percent.
TREASURY YIELDS
The Fed's decision to keep its asset buying unchanged was
partly a reaction to the sharp rise in Treasury yields over
recent months, which was proving a headwind for the housing
market and the U.S. economy in general.
Ten-year Treasury bonds were down 16/32, with
the yield at 2.7482 percent.
Overseas, Japanese debt yields dropped to four-month lows
while in Europe German Bund yields fell as low as
1.827 percent after their biggest drop in over a year.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up
slightly, recovering from earlier losses of more than 1 percent
that took the index to its lowest level since February.
The euro was flat at $1.3531, after rising 1.2
percent on Wednesday to its highest level in almost eight
months.
In the commodities market, Brent crude fell 1.7
percent to $108.69 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures
slid 1.5 percent. Gold was flat after a 4.2 percent surge
in Wednesday's session.
Oil prices dropped after Iran's president said his country
was not seeking war with any other nation, helping unwind a risk
premium and foster speculation of a recovery in oil exports to
the West.