GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares higher, dollar struggles on policy debate

* Major stock markets recover despite US fiscal showdown
* U.S. house prices stoke some optimism
* Oil prices down as tensions on Iran ease
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Stocks rose on Tuesday after
days of declines but gains were muted by a lack of clarity on
U.S. fiscal and monetary policies, while major currencies held
in tight ranges.
A political showdown looms in Washington over budget talks
that threaten to shut down the U.S. government on Oct. 1 if a
deal cannot be reached.
But after the S&P 500 index dropped for three straight
sessions -- its longest losing streak in a month and only the
fifth time this year the index has suffered such an extended
decline -- investors began to focus on the positive news in
economic data.
U.S. home prices rose 0.6 percent in July on a seasonally
adjusted basis, the S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20
metropolitan areas showed on Tuesday. That was a slightly slower
pace than forecast, but a separate report from the U.S. Federal
Housing Finance Agency showed U.S. home prices rose 1 percent in
July from June.
"We are seeing that once again where, after some weakness,
the buyers do kind of dip their toes in," said Ryan Detrick,
senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research
in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.01 points,
or 0.16 percent, at 15,426.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.76 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,706.60. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.16 points, or 0.59
percent, at 3,787.45.
Facebook shares jumped 1.7 percent to $48.97 after
the South China Morning Post reported that the online social
media giant and other websites that have been deemed sensitive
and blocked by the Chinese government will be accessible in a
planned free-trade zone in Shanghai.
The MSCI world equity index was up 0.1
percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed up 0.2 percent at 1,258.18.
The dollar struggled for gains after a string of comments
from Federal Reserve policymakers that suggested the U.S.
central bank was wary of jeopardizing a still-fragile economic
recovery by scaling back its stimulus too early, though its plan
to do so by the end of the year was intact.
New York Fed President William Dudley, in an interview with
CNBC broadcast on Tuesday, said that he "certainty wouldn't want
to rule out" a reduction in the Fed's bond-buying program later
this year, adding that the Fed expected slower economic growth
now than it did in June.
Against the Japanese currency, the dollar was up 0.1 percent
at 98.91 yen, helping it to a 0.1 percent gain against a
basket of currencies. The euro was down 0.1 percent at
$1.3484..
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged
down to 2.66 percent, off a near two-year high of 3.0 percent
touched earlier this month.
Fed policymakers have been on the offensive this week
explaining the reasons behind the central bank's surprise
decision last week not to reduce its asset purchases from the
current $85 billion monthly pace.
That decision has left investors both encouraged that
support for the economy would continue for a while longer but
also in some doubt over whether they had overestimated the
solidity of the U.S. economic recovery.
"There are conflicting reports on the internal discussion in
the Fed," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh. "There's a lot of
information and that makes the Fed look confused."
GERMAN GROWTH
A reading on German business sentiment came in slightly
below expectations, though it showed the euro zone's biggest
economy on a firm growth path, causing the euro to fall against
the dollar. Signs that the European Central Bank stood ready to
keep supporting the economy also weighed on the euro.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said business morale
improved slightly in September, reaching the highest level in 17
months, with the key export sectors looking strong.
"The further rise in German Ifo business sentiment confirms
that the economy is recovering, but we continue to expect growth
to be reasonably sluggish," said Ben May, a European economist
at Capital Economics.
The euro held near the weaker levels reached on Monday when
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he was ready
to inject more liquidity into banking markets if necessary to
support the economy.
Those remarks were backed up by ECB policymaker Ewald
Nowotny on Tuesday, who said any withdrawal of the current level
of policy support would have to be implemented extremely
carefully.
COMMODITIES SLIDE
In commodity markets, gold traded little changed at
$1,323.20 an ounce as investors fretted over what the Fed will
do next.
The story was much the same in copper futures which
fell 1.4 percent to $7,147.50, down from last week's peak of
$7,368.00.
Worries that money printing by central banks to buy assets
will stoke inflation have helped boost the price of metals like
gold, usually seen as an inflation hedge.
An easing in geopolitical tensions was the main factor
driving oil markets as signs of a reconciliation between Iran
and the West over Iran's nuclear policies raised hopes of
greater supplies.
Iran has agreed to new talks on its nuclear program with top
diplomats from six world powers, including U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry, raising hopes that Tehran's relations with the
United States could thaw.
"Geopolitical tensions are reducing and oil output is
rising, so these two factors are driving oil futures to
moderate," IHS analyst Victor Shum said.
November U.S. crude was off 43 cents at $103.13 a
barrel, down for a fourth day, and Brent crude for November
fell 21 cents to $107.93 per barrel.