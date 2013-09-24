GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares lower, dollar struggles on policy debate

* Major stock markets struggle amid U.S. fiscal showdown
* U.S. house prices stoke some optimism
* Oil prices down as tensions on Iran ease
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Stocks on Wall Street
struggled on Tuesday, with benchmark indexes swinging between
losses and muted gains to finally turn lower, amid a lack of
clarity on U.S. fiscal and monetary policies, while major
currencies held in tight ranges.
Positive U.S. homes data helped to offset some of the
negative sentiment. U.S. home prices rose 0.6 percent in July on
a seasonally adjusted basis, the S&P/Case Shiller composite
index of 20 metropolitan areas showed on Tuesday. That was a
slightly slower pace than forecast, but a separate report from
the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency showed U.S. home prices
rose 1 percent in July from June.
But a looming political showdown in Washington over budget
talks that threaten to shut down the U.S. government on Oct. 1
was the bigger backdrop to trading.
And Fed policymakers have been on the offensive this week
explaining the reasons behind the central bank's surprise
decision last week not to reduce its asset purchases from the
current $85 billion monthly pace.
That decision has left investors both encouraged that
support for the economy would continue for a while longer, but
also in some doubt over whether they had overestimated the
solidity of the U.S. economic recovery.
"There are conflicting reports on the internal discussion in
the Fed," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh. "There's a lot of
information and that makes the Fed look confused."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.68
points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,338.70. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.19 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,697.65.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.97 points, or 0.08
percent, at 3,768.26.
It was the fourth straight session of declines in the Dow
and S&P 500.
The MSCI world equity index was down 0.1
percent, with European shares supported by telecoms. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.2
percent at 1,258.18.
The dollar struggled for gains after a string of comments
from Federal Reserve policymakers suggested the U.S. central
bank was wary of jeopardizing a still-fragile economic recovery
by scaling back its stimulus too early, but that its plan to do
so by the end of the year was intact.
New York Fed President William Dudley, in an interview with
CNBC broadcast on Tuesday, said that he "wouldn't want to rule
out" a reduction in the Fed's bond-buying program later this
year, adding that the Fed expected slower economic growth now
than it did in June.
Against the Japanese currency, the dollar was down 0.1
percent at 98.74 yen. But the euro was down 0.2 percent
at $1.3472 helping push the dollar to a 0.1 percent gain
against a basket of currencies.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged
down to 2.66 percent, off a near two-year high of 3.0 percent
touched earlier this month.
GERMAN GROWTH
A reading on German business sentiment came in slightly
below expectations, though it showed the euro zone's biggest
economy on a firm growth path, causing the euro to fall against
the dollar. Signs that the European Central Bank stood ready to
keep supporting the economy also weighed on the euro.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said business morale
improved slightly in September, reaching the highest level in 17
months, with the key export sectors looking strong.
"The further rise in German Ifo business sentiment confirms
that the economy is recovering, but we continue to expect growth
to be reasonably sluggish," said Ben May, a European economist
at Capital Economics.
The euro held near the weaker levels reached on Monday when
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he was ready
to inject more liquidity into banking markets if necessary to
support the economy.
Those remarks were backed up by ECB policymaker Ewald
Nowotny on Tuesday, who said any withdrawal of current support
would have to be implemented extremely carefully.
COMMODITIES SLIDE
In commodity markets, gold traded around $1,322.76 an ounce
as investors fretted over what the Fed will do next.
The story was much the same in copper futures which
fell 1.6 percent to $7,128 per tonne, down from last week's peak
of $7,368.00.
Worries that money printing by central banks to buy assets
will stoke inflation have helped boost the price of metals like
gold, usually seen as an inflation hedge.
An easing in geopolitical tensions was the main factor
driving oil markets, as signs of a reconciliation between Iran
and the West over Iran's nuclear policies raised hopes of
greater supplies.
Iran has agreed to new talks on its nuclear program with top
diplomats from six world powers, including U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry, raising hopes that Tehran's relations with the
United States could thaw.
"Geopolitical tensions are reducing and oil output is
rising, so these two factors are driving oil futures to
moderate," IHS analyst Victor Shum said.
November U.S. crude was off 19 cents at $103.40 a
barrel, down for a fourth day, and Brent crude for November
fell 63 cents to $108.79 per barrel.