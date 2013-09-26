GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks advance on U.S. jobless data

* New U.S. jobless claims fall near six-year low last week
* Stocks rise on upbeat U.S. jobless data
* Dollar gains on U.S. data, weakness in euro
* Brent oil rises after sharp losses early this month
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 26 The U.S. dollar advanced and
global stocks rose, led by solid gains on Wall Street, after
weekly U.S. jobless claims data suggested an improving labor
market, which could support the Federal Reserve's plan to begin
winding down its stimulus program.
The Dow and benchmark S&P 500 index snapped a five-day
losing streak after the Labor Department said the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last
week near a six-year low.
The data helped ease concerns about the U.S. economy that
the Fed raised last week when it left its stimulative
bond-buying intact to the surprise of many investors.
"The sky is not falling, things are picking up," said Chris
Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. "A very good monthly jobs report is out
there somewhere on the horizon. The Fed may have to wind down
and exit these policies quicker than they think."
Other data showed the U.S. government left its estimate for
economic growth in the second quarter unchanged at 2.5 percent.
A measure of global equity markets, MSCI's all-country world
index rose 0.27 percent, while the FTSEurofirst
300 of leading European shares edged 0.8 percent higher
to 1,257.97.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 96.01 points, or 0.63 percent, at 15,369.27. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 9.16 points, or 0.54 percent, at
1,701.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 31.50
points, or 0.84 percent, at 3,792.60.
The dollar's advance was helped by the euro's losses caused
by political uncertainty in Italy. Allies of scandal-ridden
former Prime Minster Silvio Berlusconi renewed threats to bring
down the coalition government if he is barred from politics as
part of his punishment for tax fraud.
The euro was down 0.27 percent at $1.3489.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.56 percent at
98.97 yen.
But the dollar's gains and jump in U.S. stocks are expected
to be limited because the impasse in congressional negotiations
over increasing the federal borrowing limit could lead to a
possible federal debt default.
Republicans and Democrats also are at odds over passing
other legislation to provide stop-gap funding for federal
agencies that would avert a government shutdown on Oct. 1.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday
urged his caucus to show flexibility over a measure to keep the
government open, a fellow Republican said.
U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on the stronger jobless data.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, down 2/32 in
price before the report was issued, fell 8/32 afterward to yield
2.6535 percent.
Gold edged lower after the dollar firmed. Spot gold,
steady above $1,330 before the jobless report, fell 0.6 percent
to $1,325.81 an ounce.
Oil prices rose despite easing political worries about Iran
and an improving supply picture as traders sought bargains after
sharp losses earlier this month.
Brent oil gained 41 cents to $108.73 a barrel, while
U.S. crude futures rose 24 cents to $102.90 a barrel.
On top of concern about the timing of a change in monetary
policy, dealers focused attention on the budgetary and debt
battles going on in Washington.
Congress is struggling to pass a spending bill to keep the
U.S. government funded beyond Oct. 1, but also a fight is
expected over raising the debt limit.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned that the United
States would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than Oct.
17, though analysts reckon it could keep paying its debts at
least until the end of the month.
Elsewhere, data from the European Central Bank showed that
lending to companies fell in all of the euro zone's big
countries in August, highlighting the questionable strength of
the currency bloc's economic recovery.