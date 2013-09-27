GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks fall as U.S. spending deadline nears

* Chance of U.S. government shutdown hangs over markets
* Dollar slides broadly, most major world stock indexes
lower
* Oil falls in choppy trade
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Global equity markets fell and
the dollar hit a 7 1/2-month low against the safe-haven Swiss
franc on Friday as a potential shutdown of U.S. government
operations next week and a possible debt default several weeks
later unsettled investors.
Washington braced for a partial shutdown on Oct. 1 as
Congress struggled to pass an emergency spending bill that
Republicans want to use to achieve Tea Party-backed goals, such
as defunding the new healthcare reform law.
The Senate was on track to pass legislation keeping the
federal government operating beyond midnight Monday, but doubt
remained about how and when it would be received in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
"As this deadline approaches, investors are stepping up
their sale of dollars on the growing concern that a government
shutdown will undermine the quality of U.S. assets and lead to a
retrenchment in U.S. growth," said Kathy Lien, managing director
at BK Asset Management in New York.
Congress also faces the hard task of raising the limit on
federal borrowing authority, which Republicans are targeting for
controversial add-ons.
Without a debt limit increase by Oct. 17, Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew has warned, the United States would have a difficult
time paying creditors and operating the government.
The cost of insuring against a U.S. default
rose to its most expensive level since May. Investors would have
to pay about $31,500 to insure $10 million worth of Treasuries
against a default in five years, up from $22,000 a week ago in
thinly traded CDS market.
Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey, said as the weekend approaches,
tensions were mounting over the haggling in Washington.
"Until there's greater visibility, the market is going to be
choppy and erratic," Bakhos said.
The dollar fell against both the yen and the euro, as well
as the safe-haven Swiss franc. The dollar index was down
0.37 percent to 80.223 against a basket of other major
currencies.
Most major indices fell, with the exception of Brazil's'
Bovespa index, which rose slightly.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
0.22 percent, and the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of
leading European shares fell 0.28 percent to a provisional close
of 1,254.03.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.41
points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,256.89. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.92 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,691.75.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.60 points, or 0.10
percent, at 3,783.82.
Sterling rose to $1.6133 against the dollar after
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was quoted as saying he saw
no need for more bond-buying by the central bank given signs of
recovery in the British economy.
The remarks helped push the dollar lower.
Economic data was mixed.
U.S. consumer sentiment slid in September to its lowest in
five months as consumers saw higher interest rates and sluggish
economic growth ahead, a survey showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment slipped to 77.5 in
September from 82.1 in August - the lowest final reading since
April.
U.S. household spending rose in August as incomes were
buoyed by solid wage gains, suggesting growing momentum in the
U.S. economy despite months of reduced government spending.
American families spent 0.3 percent more last month than the
month before, which was in line with the median forecast in a
Reuters poll, Commerce Department data showed.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on concerns about the
implications of a U.S. government shutdown.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 9/32,
their yields easing to 2.6136 percent.
Brent crude oil seesawed in choppy trading.
Brent crude oil for November fell 70 cents to
$108.51 a barrel.
U.S. crude for delivery in November fell 18 cents to
$102.85 a barrel.