GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on Fed decision to taper, bonds slip

* Surprise Fed announcement spurs rally in Wall Street
stocks
* World share markets extend gains, U.S. stocks surge to
closing highs
* U.S. government debt prices fall; oil, gold extend gains
* Dollar at five-year high against yen, rises against euro
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 18 Global equity markets extended
gains and bond prices fell on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve finally said it would scale back its stimulus, sending a
signal that the U.S. economy is on the mend and pushing the Dow
and S&P 500 to record closing highs.
Stocks on Wall Street rallied more than 1 percent on the
surprise Fed announcement to cut by $10 billion a month its bond
purchases to a monthly $75 billion, a decision that has dogged
markets all year as the U.S. central bank sent mixed signals.
"They finally pulled a Band-Aid off that they've been
tugging at for a long time," said Rick Meckler, president Of
LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
U.S. government debt prices fell after initial gains in
reaction to outgoing Chairman Ben Bernanke's remark that the Fed
might reduce its purchases steadily, implying the program would
be done by the end of 2014.
The Fed also signaled it may keep its key interest rate
extremely low for even longer than previously promised.
The 10-year Treasury note fell 13/32 in price to
yield 2.8904 percent.
The dollar rallied to a more than five-year high against the
yen and rose against the euro, recouping initial losses
following the decision. Oil prices extended gains, as did gold.
Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist for Brown
Brothers Harriman Wealth Management, said the change was modest
and indicated the Fed is no rush to remove all stimulus.
"The Fed is using a very careful language that they are
going to continue to support the economy. That's part of the
reason why the stock market is rallying," Clemons said.
Erik Davidson, deputy chief investment officer at Wells
Fargo Private Bank in San Francisco, said the Fed's decision
removed uncertainty, a good sign for risk assets.
"The reason the market is up as it is is this is 'bad news'
investors have been waiting for and is finally out of the way.
It is fodder for possibly better markets because it affirms the
economy is healing," Davidson said.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
extended gains, rising 1.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 292.71
points, or 1.84 percent, to 16,167.97. The S&P 500 rose
29.65 points, or 1.66 percent, to 1,810.65. The Nasdaq Composite
added 46.384 points, or 1.15 percent, to 4,070.064.
The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both traded lower before the Fed
announcement on a slide in Apple Inc and the broader
tech sector.
Supplier Jabil Circuit Inc, whose customers include
Apple, on Tuesday forecast results this quarter well below Wall
Street estimates, sending its stock down almost 21 percent.
Also, China Mobile Ltd said it is still in talks to
sell iPhones, a deal investors have expected.
Stocks in Europe rallied. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of leading regional shares advanced after
think-tank Ifo reported German business morale in December was
at its highest since April 2012.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.86 percent to close at 1,259.06,
and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
jumped 1.13 percent to 2,975.09.
German bonds initially rose after news that Germany plans to
cut debt issuance to the lowest level since 2007 next year. But
gains were limited as investors awaited the Fed's decision.
German Bund futures settled down 15 ticks at
140.14, after earlier rising as high as 140.49.
The euro fell 0.54 percent at $1.3691, while the
dollar rose 1.36 percent against the yen to 104.06 yen.
Brent crude oil futures shrugged off the Fed's decision to
begin tapering, maintaining gains that widened its premium to
U.S. crude.
Brent crude rose $1.19 to settle at $109.63 a
barrel. U.S. oil settled up 58 cents at $97.80 a barrel.
Gold prices initially fell in a knee-jerk response to the
Fed announcement, but they quickly rebounded, tracking the
equity market.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
$4.90 an ounce at $1,235.