GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks fall after China, U.S. services data; gold up

* MSCI world share index down after weak China data
* S&P 500 down slightly after US services data
* Safe-haven bond prices gain ground
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 6 World stock indexes dipped on
Monday after services sector data in China and the United States
revived concerns about slow growth, while gold climbed to its
highest in three weeks.
U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains after data showed a
private index of U.S. service industry activity unexpectedly
fell in December.
That raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve
might slow its reduction of bond purchases. The report follows
other U.S. data, including one last week on U.S. factory
activity, that confirmed underlying strength in the economy and
suggested the Fed was justified in deciding in December to begin
scaling back its stimulus program.
Outside the United States, figures showing that China's
services sector growth slowed sharply last month added to a
stack of disappointing data from the world's second-largest
economy over the past week.
MSCI's world stock index, which tracks 45
countries, was down 0.4 percent, while all three major U.S.
stocks indexes were lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.82
points, or 0.24 percent, at 16,430.17. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.18 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,826.19.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 19.16 points, or
0.46 percent, at 4,112.75.
Traders are still second-guessing the Fed's assessment of
recent economic data and how it might alter the U.S. central
bank's plan to withdraw its quantitative easing stimulus, said
Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments in Lisle, Illinois.
"On balance, today's data is not going to raise concerns the
Fed may accelerate the taper," he said.
Wednesday's impending release of the minutes of the December
meeting of Fed policymakers and Friday's non-farm payrolls data
could give further clues on how quickly the Fed is likely to
scale back its huge stimulus program in the coming months.
The U.S. and Chinese data was somewhat offset by positive
euro zone data, including some showing gradual recoveries in
Italy and Spain.
Still, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 slipped 0.2
percent after erasing earlier gains.
The euro zone Composite Purchasing Managers Index, which
gauges how thousands of manufacturing and services companies
fare every month, rose to 52.1 in December, in line with
forecasts, with readings above 50 indicating growth.
The dollar slipped against the euro and yen after the
weaker-than-expected data gauging the U.S. services sector.
The euro recovered from a one-month low to trade 0.4 percent
higher at $1.3638, while the dollar was last down 0.2
percent to 104.64 yen, according to Reuters data.
In the U.S. bond market, U.S. Treasuries prices rose after
the U.S. services sector data spurred bids for government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
8/32 in price to yield 2.965 percent, down 3 basis points from
late on Friday.
"We had a run of stronger-than-expected data in December
that pushed the 10-year yield above 3 percent. We are now seeing
some weaker data so we are seeing it falling below 3 percent,"
said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at ISI Group in New York.
CHINA DATA
There was plenty of evidence to support the caution China
data has fostered among investors.
Figures on Monday showing China's huge services sector
slowed sharply in December to its lowest point since August 2011
came hot on the heels of a similar official survey on Friday and
two other PMIs last week showing factory activity also soured.
GOLD, BRENT OIL RISE
Gold rose to its highest in three weeks, as the dollar and
equity markets fell further following the mixed U.S. data,
drawing investors to the asset.
Spot gold rose to a three-week peak of $1,248.30 an
ounce.
Brent crude oil edged higher on concerns that oil from a
recently restarted Libyan field may have difficulty reaching
markets amid instability in Iraq.
Brent crude futures for February rose 22 cents to a
high of $107.11 a barrel, paring gains from an earlier rise of
over $1. U.S. crude fell 16 cents to $93.80 per barrel.
The contract lost $1.48 a barrel on Friday and posted its
biggest weekly drop since June 2012.