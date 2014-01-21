GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields and dollar up on outlook on Fed tapering

* Gold down most since start of January
* U.S. stocks mixed; Dow Chemical surges on Loeb stake
* Chinese money market rates ease on central bank injection
* European stocks at 5-1/2 year high; world stocks flat
* Turkish lira at record low
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Jan 21 U.S. Treasury prices edged down
and the dollar rose on Tuesday while gold posted its largest
decline since the start of the year on speculation the Federal
Reserve will further pare its bond-buying stimulus next week.
U.S. stocks were mixed after heavy selling in U.S. futures
contracts initially took the cash indexes lower. Global equities
held steady after European stocks touched a 5-1/2-year high.
Treasuries yields rebounded from five-week lows as bond
prices fell.
"I am confident that the Fed is going to its tapering
approach," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at
brokerage RJ O'Brien. "There's been sustained improvement in the
global economic recovery, and that should continue to dampen
safe-haven asset demand."
A report in The Wall Street Journal said the Fed is on track
to trim its bond-buying program for the second time in six weeks
as a lackluster December jobs report failed to diminish the U.S.
central bank's expectations for solid economic growth this year.
The Fed's policy-setting committee will meet on Jan. 28-29.
"The view out there is there's going to be continued
tapering on a gradual basis," said Mike Cullinane, head of
Treasuries trading with D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg,
Florida. "Another $10 billion in tapering is a logical way to
go."
The Fed last month trimmed its monthly purchase of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to $75 billion, down
from $85 billion.
The spot price of gold slipped about 1 percent, the
most since the year began, to below $1,241 an ounce. On Monday,
gold hit its highest level since mid-December, at $1,259.85.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 75.68
points, or 0.46 percent, at 16,382.88. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.33 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,840.03.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.51 points, or 0.42
percent, at 4,215.09.
Three Dow components fell after reporting earnings, giving
back advances made before the opening bell.
Shares of insurer Travelers Cos Inc fell 1.7 percent
to $84.96 after the company's slowing pace of price hikes raised
concerns about its profit margins and overshadowed a three-fold
rise in quarterly profit.
Shares of Verizon Communications Inc also fell,
losing 2 percent to $47.34, New Street Research analyst Jonathan
Chaplin the decline was likely due to profit taking ahead of the
closing next month of Verizon's purchase of Vodafone's stake in
Verizon Wireless.
Dow Chemical bucked the downward trend, surging 6.1
percent to $45.72. Activist investor and hedge fund manager
Daniel Loeb has taken a stake in the company and wants it to
spin off its petrochemical arm.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was unchanged with
the yield at 2.8268 percent.
The 10-year yield was as high as 2.867 percent overnight
after hitting 2.818 percent on Friday, which was its lowest
level since Dec. 11, according to Reuters data.
Traders and analysts expect the yield to hold in a range
between 2.75 percent to 3.00 percent heading into next week's
Fed policy meeting.
World stocks were flat.
European stocks rose to a 5-1/2-year high after a move by
China to inject money into financial markets eased concerns
about a credit crunch that could hamper growth.
European shares also were boosted as results from
Unilever and Remy Cointreau SA sparked
optimism.
Chinese money market rates fell after the country's central
bank injected more than 255 billion yuan ($42 billion) into the
financial system, easing concerns that another credit crunch was
under way less than a month after a late December squeeze.
The key Euribor lending rate held steady as banks began
reducing their reliance on European Central Bank funding as
they turn again to the market. The ECB has pledged to intervene
should the rise in bank-to-bank lending rates that underpin
borrowing costs across the economy become "unwarranted."
German government bond futures fell 4 ticks.
The euro fell toward Monday's two-month troughs after
the ZEW indicator of German economic sentiment for January
unexpectedly fell to 61.7 after surging to 62.0 in December.
The dollar was broadly stronger, bouncing to 104.16 yen
on the speculation of another Fed stimulus cut. The yen
was also under pressure after Japan's central bank began a
two-day policy meeting, where it is expected to keep its massive
quantitative easing program unchanged.
Turkey's lira plunged to a record low against the
dollar after the central bank left interest rates unchanged,
defying some market expectations for a rise, given high
inflation and the weak currency.
The lira has hit a string of record lows as a government
corruption scandal undermines already fragile investor
confidence. Turkey's huge current account deficit, which it
relies on foreign investment to finance, means its economy is
seen as highly vulnerable to the withdrawal of Fed stimulus.
Among commodities, Brent crude oil was up 0.7 percent at
$107.09 a barrel as the International Energy Agency
raised its forecast for global oil demand this year, citing
accelerating economic growth.