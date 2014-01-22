GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks end mixed with focus on earnings; dlr firms

* Poor IBM results weigh on S&P, Dow
* Treasury prices down on weaker German government debt
* Dollar firms on bets over Fed stimulus cut
* Sterling shines on expectations for UK rate hike
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Jan 22 U.S. stocks finished flat to
either side of unchanged on Wednesday as investors played off a
mixed bag of company earnings, while the dollar firmed against
most major currencies ahead of next week's Federal Reserve
meeting where another cut in stimulus is seen possible.
Treasuries fell and benchmark yields edged up from five-week
lows, with prices dragged down by weaker German government debt
prices.
On Wall Street, IBM missed revenue expectations for a fourth
straight quarter, driving down shares of the world's largest
technology services company by nearly 4 percent, making them the
biggest drag on the market.
Shares of Coach Inc, the luxury handbag maker, also
tumbled, stung by disappointing sales in North America.
Even so, there were some bright spots, like United
Technologies Corp and railroad company Norfolk Southern
, both of which reported strong quarterly earnings.
"We've seen significant decreases in a company's ability to
deliver on earnings this quarter ... however, we've also seen
signs that the top-line growth we've been looking for is
starting to emerge," said Kristina Hooper, head of portfolio
strategies at Allianz Global Investors in New York.
"Seeing a broad-based top-line growth trend would really
speak to the health of the economy ... that has allowed for the
market to hang in there despite some disappointments."
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 41.10
points, or 0.25 percent, at 16,373.34. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.06 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,844.86.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.24 points, or 0.41
percent, at 4,243.00.
IBM lost 3.3 percent to $182.25, weighing on both
the Dow and S&P 500. The company was hit in the latest quarter
by weakening demand, particularly in growth markets like China.
Coach tumbled 6 percent to $49.28, the worst
performer on the S&P 500, on declining North American sales and
market share in the handbag business to fast-growing rivals.
Shares of United Technologies, the world's largest
maker of elevators and air conditioners, were up almost 1
percent at $116.12. The company reported higher fourth-quarter
profit that topped Wall Street estimates, though revenue fell
shy of expectations.
Norfolk Southern posted a 24 percent rise in quarterly
income, driving its shares up 4.8 percent to $92.94. The shares
had risen more than 6 percent earlier, helping the Dow Jones
Transportation average hit a record high.
An upgrade of the International Monetary Fund's world
forecasts lifted sentiment in global equities.
World stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index
edged up 0.07 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst closed up 0.1 percent
at 1,347.05, leaving it just shy of a multi-year high touched on
Tuesday at 1,353.47. The euro zone's blue-chip STOXX 50
shed 0.1 percent to 3,151.27 points.
The dollar slipped against sterling and the Australian
dollar while rising against others, as measured against a
basket of currencies.
Investors expect the Fed, when it meets next week, to make
another $10 billion cut to its monthly bond-buying program after
last month's reduction brought its monthly purchases of bonds to
$75 billion.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 11/32,
with its yield at 2.8637 percent. The 10-year yield hit 2.818
percent on Friday, its lowest level since Dec. 11, according to
Reuters data.
Sterling hit a three-week high against the dollar and a
one-year high against the euro.
The pound rallied after a sharper-than-expected fall in UK
unemployment, to 7.1 percent, provided fresh proof of a
strengthening economy and bolstered speculation that a Bank of
England rate increase may not be too far off.
Minutes from the BoE's last meeting, released at the same
time as the data, showed policymakers now acknowledged
unemployment was likely to fall to the 7 percent threshold they
have set for reviewing the bank's policy, "materially earlier"
than expected.
"It will certainly be the big challenge for Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney and the (Monetary Policy Committee) in
managing the forward guidance," said Michael Hewson, chief
strategist at CMC Markets. "What does he do when it does hit 7
percent? ... I think the only way is up for the pound."
Among commodities, oil climbed on expectations that
accelerating growth in industrialized economies would lift
demand. U.S. crude oil closed up almost 2 percent at
$96.73 a barrel, its highest settlement for the year.