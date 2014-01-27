GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street holds line amid emerging market angst

* U.S. data weigh on sentiment, demand hurts crude futures
* Spot gold faces largest daily drop so far this year
* Turkish lira edges up from record low, yen eases
* MSCI world stock index at lowest level in more than month
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Emerging market equities fell
to their lowest levels in nearly five months on Monday to lead a
global stocks selloff, while Wall Street struggled to hold on to
slight gains as sentiment soured.
Concerns about China's economic slowdown and its shadow
banking sector, combined with expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will scale back its bond buying further, have put
pressure on emerging markets dependent on external financing.
Political risks in Ukraine, Turkey and Thailand, as well as
a looming financial crisis in Argentina, are compounding the
problem of emerging markets in a week when the Fed is expected
to cut its monthly bond purchases by another $10 billion.
The Turkish lira edged back from record lows, however. The
country's central bank is expected to ignore political pressures
and hike its lending rate to around 10 percent at an emergency
meeting on Tuesday. It was unclear, though, whether it would be
enough to stem a further slide in the lira.
The safe-haven yen and the Swiss franc gave back part of
last week's gains against the U.S. dollar, which also benefited
from expectations the Fed may continue to reduce monetary
stimulus this week.
On Wall Street, strong earnings from Caterpillar
gave a boost at the open, but the company's focus on cost
cutting and continued weak sales added to weaker-than-expected
December home sales data and the initial rebound evaporated
quickly.
Caterpillar shares soared to lift the Dow
industrials and Apple, due to report earnings after the
closing bell, was keeping the S&P 500 up marginally.
"Earnings gave investors hope but the reality of all the
moving parts of emerging markets and weak home sales made them
rethink how good results from a handful of companies really
are," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort
Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
She said investor concern highlighted the complexity of
global markets. "This is a clockwork mechanism and when the
tiniest thing goes wrong, the clock stops working; it's not
well-understood, and it has all these unintended consequences."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.91 points or
0.3 percent, to 15,926.02, the S&P 500 gained 1.34 points
or 0.07 percent, to 1,791.63 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 18.013 points or 0.44 percent, to 4,110.16.
MSCI's world equity index fell 0.6 percent
and the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European stocks
closed down 0.8 percent. Emerging market stocks
dropped 1.8 percent in the largest daily drop since late August.
China's shadow banking sector, a key source of financing for
local corporations, was under the spotlight.
A Chinese trust firm said it had reached an agreement to
resolve a troubled high-yield investment product, just days away
from what could have been a precedent-setting default in China's
shadow banking system.
However, MSCI's gauge of Asian stocks outside Japan
slid 1.55 percent.
EMERGING MARKETS DEJA VU
Emerging markets experienced a similar synchronized sell-off
last May when the Fed initially suggested a wind-down of its
stimulus. This time, local factors are playing a bigger role.
"The question is one of contagion and risks, and that's what
we're living through at the moment. You can see the source of
the problem is not somewhere else but directly in emerging
markets. That's really worrying the market," said David Bloom,
head of currency strategy at HSBC.
The Turkish lira, which has been leading the rout in
emerging currencies amid a corruption scandal that has rocked
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government, hit a record low of
2.39 to the dollar before regaining some ground after the
central bank said it would hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday.
It was last up 1.9 percent on the day at 2.28 per dollar.
By limiting U.S. dollar buying to a fifth of monthly wages,
the Argentine government revived doubts about its commitment to
a more liberal currency market under measures announced Friday.
The peso weakened 4 percent on the black market to
12.05 per U.S. dollar on Monday, while the official exchange
rate was little changed at 8 per dollar.
"Outflows from emerging market forex markets by the investor
community are gaining traction and becoming more widespread,"
Citi strategist Lam Kenneth wrote. "Absent positive emerging
market catalysts, the current flow pattern is likely to
continue, and could even exacerbate in certain countries."
The safe-haven yen hit a seven-week high of 101.77 per
dollar before paring its gains. It last traded down 0.4
percent at 102.69 per dollar.
Though the Fed's 16-month-old bond-buying program is meant
to boost the U.S. economy, in the past it has lifted currencies
and stocks in emerging markets that have benefited from a rush
of international investment and resulting lower interest rates.
Following its fifth-straight week of gains, spot gold also
fell, down 1.2 percent to $1,253.31 per ounce.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield traded near a two-month low
of 2.706 percent hit Friday. Benchmark 10-year notes
were down 7/32 in price to yield 2.7607 percent.
Oil futures prices fell as investors continued to dump risky
assets on worries about weaker growth in emerging markets. Brent
crude was down $1.07 to $106.81 a barrel and U.S. oil
fell $1 to $95.64.