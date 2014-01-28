GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock selling pauses ahead of central bank meetings

* Emerging market shares stabilize, Wall Street up in
morning trading
* Investors look to Turkey central bank policy meeting
* U.S. crude jumps as winter continues to bite
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 28 Stock markets steadied on
Tuesday after three days of intense selling as investors waited
to see if Turkey, one of the epicenters of the emerging market
rout, would hike interest rates to defend its battered lira.
Investors have been shaken this week as jitters about the
withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus and slowing Chinese growth
have amplified country-specific political turmoil, from Turkey
to Thailand to Argentina.
The Federal Reserve will start a two-day meeting on Tuesday,
after which it is expected to slice another $10 billion off the
$75 billion it currently spends each month on buying bonds to
strengthen the U.S. economy.
Wall Street stocks were trading higher despite a slide in
Apple shares a day after the largest U.S. company by market
value reported quarterly earnings.
Asian equities outside Japan steadied and European shares
were up the most in nine sessions. A gauge of global
equities was up 0.4 percent.
"Emerging markets are doing poorly and that brings you back
to the U.S. stock market and that's why you are seeing buyers
come in, with the thought the selloff was an opportunity to
re-establish positions," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
"I don't think there will be (contagion) absent something
much more material to the investing thesis around the world."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.55 points,
or 0.36 percent, at 15,895.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.94 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,788.50. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.11 points, or 0.00
percent, at 4,083.72.
Investors poured their cash into developing economies when
emergency rate cuts during the financial crisis meant U.S.,
European and other developed market bonds offered little in the
way of interest. They are now pulling it back out as prospects
of higher developed-market rates re-emerge.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 2/32, the yield at 2.7589 percent.
CURRENCIES LESS VOLATILE
The Turkish lira rose for a second day against
the U.S. dollar ahead of the interest-rate decision expected at
midnight in Istanbul (2200 GMT). It was up 0.7 percent at 2.2635
per dollar, compared with a record low of 2.3900 hit on Monday.
A new Reuters poll showed analysts expect the Turkish
central bank to lift rates by 225 basis points despite its
reluctance to unsettle Turkish voters ahead of elections this
year.
"We think there is room for the central bank to use more
conventional monetary policy and that is clearly what the market
expects," said Fergus McCormick, head of sovereign ratings for
rating agency DBRS.
India surprised markets earlier with a rate hike.
Major currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar after data
showed U.S. consumer confidence rose in January as consumers
grew more optimistic about both business conditions and the job
market.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3658 and the yen
fell 0.4 percent at 102.93 yen to the dollar.
With Turkey expected to raise rates and the move from
India's central bank, more emerging market central banks are
expected to tighten policy in a bid to stabilize their tumbling
currencies.
Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia - some of which have been
dubbed the Fragile Five economies, with a strong reliance on
external capital - are main candidates. South Africa's central
bank meets on Wednesday.
In commodities markets, Brent crude oil climbed 0.9
percent to $107.68 a barrel ahead of an expected drop in U.S.
distillate inventories as consumers burn heating oil during a
bitter northern hemisphere winter. U.S. crude jumped 1.8
percent to $97.43.