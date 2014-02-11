GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise on Yellen 'stay course' remarks

* Stocks rally as Yellen pledges to stay course on Bernanke
policies
* Dollar gains, oil prices steady on Yellen's congressional
remarks
* Gold rises to three-month high, U.S. government debt sells
off
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 11 The dollar and prices on global
equity markets rose on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said she expects the U.S. central bank to continue
trimming its bond purchases, a sign the Fed believes the economy
is on track for further growth.
Equity markets surged and the U.S. currency trimmed losses
against the euro and gained against the yen after the release of
Yellen's written testimony for her appearance before the House
Financial Services Committee.
Yellen said recent volatility in global financial markets
did "not pose a substantial risk to the U.S. economic outlook"
and reiterated that the Fed was on track to keep reducing its
economic stimulus.
A potential headwind for investors appeared to be removed
after Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives
agreed to advance legislation raising Washington's borrowing
authority without conditions. A vote is expected late Tuesday.
Stocks in Europe, emerging markets, Canada and on Wall
Street rallied as Yellen emphasized continuity in the Fed's
policy strategy, saying she strongly supports the approach of
her predecessor, Ben Bernanke.
"The last thing she wants to do at this point is complicate
things or muddy a well-established message. 'Do no harm' is her
motto unless the data changes more than we have seen so far,"
said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth
Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.
MSCI's all-country world index, which
measures stock performance in 45 countries, rose 0.89 percent,
and its emerging markets index gained 1.08 percent.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
regional shares closed up 1.25 percent at 1,317.30. Stock
markets in Brazil and Mexico jumped almost 2
percent, while Bay Street in Toronto rose 0.74
percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
144.43 points, or 0.91 percent, at 15,946.22. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 14.03 points, or 0.78 percent, at
1,813.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.66
points, or 0.69 percent, at 4,176.84. .
"'Stay the course' is in my opinion the message the Street
wanted to hear," said Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at
Federated Investors in New York. "The Fed believes these weather
issues, these (emerging market) issues are transitory and we are
in a sustainable growth path for U.S. GDP."
The dollar came off nearly two-week lows after Yellen
signaled there would no immediate deviation from the Fed's
winding down of its massive bond purchases.
The dollar jumped against the Japanese currency to as high
as 102.66 yen, but later fell back to 102.60, still up
0.36 percent for the day.
The U.S. currency trimmed losses against the euro, initially
moving to $1.3662 from $1.3678 before Yellen's testimony
was released. Later it was at $1.3652.
U.S. Treasuries slid after Yellen said she strongly
supported the Fed's monetary policy strategy, suggesting its
current reduction in bond purchases was on track. Her remarks
dispelled fears the economy was worse than expected.
The price of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
fell 13/32 to yield 2.7259 percent.
Gold hit a three-month high and oil prices rose, with Brent
crude edging above $109 a barrel.
Brent crude was up 25 cents at $108.88 a barrel.
U.S. crude edged down 4 cents to trade at $100.02.
Gold futures for April delivery rose 1.3 percent to
$1,291.20 an ounce.