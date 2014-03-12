GLOBAL MARKETS-China fears hit world stocks; copper recovers from near 4-yr low

* Global stock index falls, S&P 500 ends near flat
* China's first domestic bond default creates jitters
* Signs of progress in diplomatic attempts to ease tensions
surrounding Ukraine
* Fannie, Freddie shares drop after U.S. Senate plan
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 12 World stock indexes declined
for a fourth day and copper dipped to near four-year lows before
rebounding on Wednesday as worries about China's economic
slowdown intensified.
The concerns over China also pressured the Chilean peso and
other currencies closely linked to commodities markets, while
increasing investor appetite for safe-haven assets boosted U.S.
government bonds and gold.
The moves follow China's first domestic bond default, which
has raised concerns about a possible unraveling of the many loan
deals which have used copper as collateral.
Chinese firms that have difficulty raising loans have often
bought copper as security for funds they borrow, but the 14
percent drop in copper's value this year is making banks more
wary about the practice.
Data, including China's recent weak export numbers, has
underscored worries that the world's second-largest economy is
slowing. This has added to strains on emerging markets already
hit by the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to scale back its
economic stimulus.
"People are reluctant to make big bets right now," said Marc
Chandler, chief global currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman & Co in New York. "People are just reducing their short
position in emerging market exposure."
Copper on the London Metal Exchange slid to a
session low of $6,376.25 a tonne, its weakest level since July
2010, before recovering to end at $6,505, up 0.5 percent from
Tuesday's close. Three-month LME copper has shed more than 11
percent this year, including a 2.6 percent drop on Tuesday.
"Most people are still cautious so we can't expect a quick
rebound," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital. "On a
fundamental point of view we have to wait and see in the second
quarter how China stimulates its economy."
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 reversed early losses and ended
nearly flat amid signs of progress in diplomatic attempts to
ease tensions in Ukraine.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.17 points or
0.07 percent, to 16,340.08, the S&P 500 gained 0.57
points or 0.03 percent, to 1,868.2 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.144 points or 0.37 percent, to 4,323.332.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his Russian
counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in London on Friday ahead of a
referendum Sunday on whether Ukraine's Crimean peninsula will
join Russia.
"People are just kind of reassessing, they are looking at
that headline and thinking maybe it is not going to turn out to
be a disaster in Russia and Ukraine," said Ken Polcari, director
of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
fell sharply, a day after leaders of the Senate Banking
Committee announced an agreement on legislation to wind down the
government-owned mortgage financiers. Fannie Mae dropped 12.2
percent to $3.54, while shares of Freddie Mac tumbled 16.8
percent at $3.36.
The difference in yield on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac bonds
over Treasuries declined on the view the Senate plan would
assure the government's guarantee of their existing debt. The
yield gap between five-year Fannie Mae notes due Feb. 2019 over
five-year Treasuries narrowed 0.005 percentage point
to about 0.15 percentage point.
In Europe, shares closed down 1.1 percent, with
shares in big exporters among the hardest hit. German industrial
conglomerate Siemens was down 2.2 percent and BASF
, the world's fifth-largest agrochemicals and seeds
maker, was down 1.9 percent.
An index of global stocks was down 0.5
percent, while an emerging market stock index dropped
1.1 percent.
In the foreign exchange market, emerging market currencies
rebounded from early losses tied to nervousness over China's
economy.
The Chilean peso fell to near five-year lows on a
deepening selloff in copper in Asian trading. Chile, a major
copper exporter, saw its currency recover to 572.08 pesos.
The Aussie was up after falling earlier in the
session.
MOVE TO SAFE-HAVEN AREAS
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on worries over the health of
China's economy, which helped fuel strong demand at the U.S.
government's 10-year Treasury note auction.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 12/32 in
price to yield 2.72 percent versus a yield of 2.766 percent late
on Tuesday. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.
Gold surged 1.3 percent, hitting a near six-month high as
fears of more corporate defaults in China and the tug-of-war
between Russia, Ukraine and the West boosted bullion's appeal.
Spot gold gained 1.3 percent to $1,367.04 an ounce,
having reached $1,370.60, the loftiest since Sept. 20
CHINA IN FOCUS
Economists are concerned that recent moves by Beijing to
stamp out speculation on its rising currency and overly easy
lending may have overshot and will damage China's economy.
Reuters reported that China's central bank is prepared to
loosen monetary policy if economic growth slows further by
cutting the amount of cash that banks must keep as reserves.
This was a positive sign for markets, but also a
possible indication of Beijing's growing nervousness.
OIL DROPS
Oil prices declined, with U.S. crude oil falling by more
than 2 percent in its biggest drop in two months, after the
United States announced unexpected plans for a test release of
strategic oil reserves while weekly data showed a big rise in
crude stockpiles.
Brent crude fell 53 cents to settle at $108.02 and
U.S. oil futures dropped $2.04 to settle at $97.99.