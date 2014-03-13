GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slump, bonds rally on Ukraine tensions, China slowdown

* U.S. benchmark stock indices see biggest one day fall
since early February
* Russia holds war games near Ukraine; Germany's Merkel
warns of catastrophe
* China growth in retail sales, factory output, investment
all fall
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 13 Stocks on major world markets
slumped while bonds rallied on Thursday as tensions between
Russia and the West increased over Ukraine and concerns about a
Chinese economic slowdown rose.
Russia launched new military exercises near its border with
Ukraine on Thursday and showed no sign of backing down in its
plans to annex Crimea, despite a stronger than expected drive
for sanctions from the EU and United States.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of "catastrophe"
unless Russia changed course. U.S. Secretary of State, John
Kerry, said the U.S. and the E.U. would take serious steps
against Russia if a referendum on Ukraine's Crimea region goes
ahead as planned on Sunday.
Earlier in the day Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned that
the economy faces "severe challenges" in 2014, after weak data
fanned speculation the central bank would relax monetary policy
to support stuttering growth.
Benchmark U.S. stock indices fell more than 1.0 percent,
posting their biggest daily losses since early February, while
longer dated U.S. Treasuries prices rallied to their highest
levels in over a week.
"People are increasing the probability that there may be
more of a conflict (in Ukraine) than was thought before," said
Priya Misra, head of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in New York.
While investors nervously monitored the crisis in Ukraine,
their appetite for riskier assets was also diminished by fears
of slowing economic growth in China.
Growth in China's industrial output came in below forecasts
for the combined January/February period, with retail sales also
weaker than expected, stoking worries growth there could slow as
Beijing pushes for economic reforms.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
231.19 points or 1.41 percent, to 16,108.89. The S&P500 stock
index lost 21.86 points or 1.17 percent, to 1,846.34, and
the Nasdaq Composite dropped 62.912 points or 1.46
percent, to 4,260.42.
The MSCI global stock market index was down
0.8 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
ended down 1.1 percent. Russia's RTS stock index, ended
down 2.0 percent, falling to its lowest since September 2009.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note last
traded up 19/32 in price to yield 2.658 percent.
SAFE-HAVEN YEN, GOLD GAIN
At the same time, the Japanese yen climbed 1.1 percent
against the U.S. dollar at 101.66 yen after hitting a
one-week high at 101.56 in late U.S. trading. It gained 1.4
percent versus the euro to one-week peaks, last at 140.90 yen.
.
The euro weakened against the dollar, ending 0.3 percent
lower at $1.3858. Earlier, gains propelled the common
currency to a 2-1/2-year high against the greenback at $1.3967.
Comments from the European Central Bank chief, Mario Draghi,
signalling he remained open to more action to avert deflation,
pressured the euro.
Gold rose to a six-month high on worries over Chinese
economic growth and recent corporate bond defaults, as well as
Russia's standoff with Ukraine over Crimea. Spot gold was
up 0.4 percent at $1,371.74 an ounce
"Amid concerns about the Chinese economy and the
geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, gold is
clearly still in demand as a safe haven," said Eugen Weinberg,
head of commodity research at Commerzbank.
COPPER AND BRENT CRUDE OIL DECLINE
Copper prices resumed their decline on Thursday as concerns
about the economy of top consumer China intensified following
data showing weak industrial output and retail sales.
With demand for the metal seen falling as Chinese economic
growth slows, copper prices have fallen more than 8.0 percent
since Friday and are down 12 percent for the year.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed
at $6,415 from $6,505 on Wednesday.
"The (Chinese) industrial production data has further
reinforced the concerns that the threat is becoming more real
and the recent policies by the PBOC are failing to rebalance
their economy," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava
Trade, referring to the Chinese central bank.
In the energy market, Brent crude oil prices fell as the
weak data from China overshadowed worries about the stand-off
between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine.
The conflict has provided global oil markets support in
recent weeks because traders worry it could lead to a disruption
of oil supplies from Russia, one of the world's largest oil
producers.
Brent crude fell 63 cents to settle at $107.39 a
barrel, while U.S. crude futures rose 21 cents to settle
at $98.20.