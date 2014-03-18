GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares boosted as Ukraine-Russia concerns ease; yen pares gains

* Putin says Russia does not want further Ukraine split
* Start of two-day Fed meeting keeps volumes light
* Microsoft shares rally 4 pct, lead S&P 500
* Yuan falls against the dollar on problems in China
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 18 Major world equity markets
rose on Tuesday while the safe-haven yen pared gains after
President Vladimir Putin, while approving plans to make Crimea
part of Russia, said he did not want to split Ukraine.
The remarks eased concerns that tensions over Ukraine might
escalate, driving down assets typically sought in times of
tension. The price of gold fell and yields on low-risk
government bonds, which move inversely to the price, rose.
Wall Street advanced for a second straight day, with the
benchmark S&P 500 moving within 1 percent of its record high.
Gains were broad, with all 10 primary S&P 500 sectors
higher. Prices were also boosted after the latest economic data
showed consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in February, as
expected, while housing starts rose modestly from the previous
month.
"This is the triumph of hope over experience," said Brad
McMillan, Chief Investment Officer for Commonwealth Financial in
Waltham, Massachusetts.
"I would say investors should be very cautious. This doesn't
seem to be a market that is trading on longer term expectations
or possibilities."
Shares of Microsoft Corp were up 4.1 percent to
$39.61 after hitting a 52-week high of $39.90, making the stock
the S&P 500's biggest percentage advancer. It was the biggest
daily advance for the software giant since November, and the
move took the stock near $40 a share for the first time since
July 2000.
Late Monday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters
that Microsoft may unveil an iPad version of the company's
Office software suite on March 27.
The MSCI All-World Index of global equities
rose 0.7 percent.
Putin on Tuesday signed a draft treaty on "adopting the
Republic of Crimea into the Russian Federation." In a speech to
a joint session of parliament, he defended the weekend
referendum in Ukraine's Crimea region in which voters
overwhelmingly said they wanted to join Russia.
After Sunday's vote, the United States and the European
Union imposed sanctions on a small group of Russian and Crimean
officials. However, the worst fears of financial markets, that
the referendum would lead to violence, were not realized.
Russia's stock market, hammered in the run-up to the
vote, rose 1.9 percent, though the rouble edged down to
36.32 to the dollar.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.7
percent higher at 1,306.11 points, recovering from an earlier
session low of 1,290.28. It fell more than 5 percent in about
one week from a near 5-1/2-year high earlier this month and is
still down 1 percent this year after surging 16 percent in 2013.
The yen gained 0.2 percent against the dollar, to
101.57 yen, well below peaks around 101.20 hit last week. The
euro was steady at $1.3905, not far from a
two-and-a-half-year high around $1.3967 touched on Thursday.
FED COULD ADJUST POLICY THRESHOLD
Equities trading volumes are expected to be low as investors
await the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday at
the close of the central bank's two-day meeting.
The Fed meeting, the first presided over by Chair Janet
Yellen, is not likely to surprise. It is widely expected that
the U.S. central bank will continue to reduce its monthly
bond-buying stimulus, bringing it down this time to $55 billion,
as it removes the extraordinary monetary policy that has kept
interest rates low for years.
"The Fed has to acknowledge that the transitory factors are
more entrenched since inflation has run below their target for
about two years," said Michael Hanson, a senior economist at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
Policymakers could adopt less specific language to describe
conditions under which it might tighten policy, instead of the
bank's current 6.5 percent unemployment rate threshold. The
jobless rate stands at 6.7 percent and has been falling rapidly,
though Fed officials are still signaling that interest rates
need to stay low to support the economy.
China's yuan fell against the dollar on China's
problems with a slowing economy and heavily indebted corporate
sector. Spot yuan traded at 6.1920 to the dollar, compared with
6.1781 at Monday's close.
German 10-year government bond yields, the
euro zone benchmark, edged up to 1.577 percent. Yields on U.S.
10-year Treasuries, which rose on Monday after the
U.S. data, were steady at 2.697 percent.
Spot gold traded at $1,355.33, after hitting a
six-month high of $1,391.76 on Monday before profit-taking
kicked in.
U.S. crude oil futures rose $1.27 to $99.35 a barrel as
strong gains in equities outweighed forecasts for another build
in domestic supplies.