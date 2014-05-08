GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain globally on central bank comments

* Draghi holds rates steady but seems open to more stimulus
* Yellen reiterates supportive Federal Reserve view
* Separatists ignore Putin calls to postpone Ukraine
secession vote
* China exports, imports beat forecast


By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 8 Stock markets around the world
jumped on Thursday, lifted by supportive comments from central
banks in both Europe and the United States.
European shares climbed 1 percent after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi was seen as opening the door
to more stimulus measures in June.
The ECB also resisted calls to cut rates, pushing the euro
down 0.3 percent against the dollar. It previously rose
to its highest level since November 2011.
In the United States, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in
speaking to the Senate Budget Committee, repeated a statement
she made on Wednesday that she expects improved year-over-year
growth, though weakness in the housing sector could undermine
that forecast. Her comments that were seen as indicating
continued support for the economy.
"Given the need to stimulate the economy, the European
Central Bank may take some pages out of the U.S. play-book and
become more aggressive, which should continue to lift European
shares or companies tied to Europe," said Eric Teal, chief
investment officer at First Citizens Bancshares Inc. in Raleigh,
North Carolina.
"So long as the Fed continues to take a wait-and-see
approach for removing stimulus, that should provide a good
backdrop for investments."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.63
points, or 0.41 percent, at 16,586.17. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 7.99 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,886.20.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.91 points, or 0.88
percent, at 4,103.58.
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index rose
0.5 percent.
The yen rose slightly against the dollar while the
10-year U.S. Treasury yield was up 10/32, the yield
at 2.5856 percent.
The tense situation in the Ukraine also remained in view
after pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine ignored a
public call by Russian President Vladimir Putin to postpone a
referendum on self-rule, declaring they would go ahead on Sunday
with a vote that could lead to war.
Gold, viewed as a safe-haven asset, was flat on the
day after dropping more than 1.5 percent over the previous two
sessions. Copper was also flat.
In Asia, China's exports and imports returned to slight
growth in April after a surprise fall last month, offering signs
that Beijing's use of targeted policy measures to underpin
growth may be starting to stabilize the economy.
U.S. crude futures fell 0.6 percent and Brent crude
was off 0.3 percent. Traders continued to watch the
situation in Ukraine, as well as Chinese crude imports, which
jumped to a record high.
