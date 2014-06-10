GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro falls, Treasury yields up as higher U.S. rates seen

* European shares edge up as ECB momentum lingers
* Dollar index edges up, dollar dips vs yen
* U.S. 10-year note yield hits one-month high
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 10 A worldwide measure of stocks
was little changed on Tuesday, while U.S. Treasury yields
touched one-month highs and the euro fell as the prospect of
higher U.S. interest rates began to take hold in markets.
After the European Central Bank last Thursday adopted a more
accommodative monetary policy stance, focus is shifting to the
Federal Reserve's meeting next week. Analysts said there could
be a reassessment of the timing of the first U.S. rate increase.
Stocks closed flat on Wall Street a day after the S&P 500
hit a record close for a fourth straight session, with utilities
, recently favored because of their high dividend
yield, leading on the downside.
"A lot of people have been concerned the S&P 500 has hit so
many price targets that it does need to consolidate a bit, so
that's why the activity is a little quieter than normal," said
Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in
Greenwich, Connecticut.
"People don't have a reason to sell but they also don't have
a reason to go out and buy with any type of enthusiasm, so you
kind of end up in this holding pattern."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.82 points or
0.02 percent, to 16,945.92, the S&P 500 lost 0.48 point
or 0.02 percent, to 1,950.79 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 1.75 points or 0.04 percent, to 4,338.00.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged up
0.3 percent to its highest close since January 2008. MSCI's
45-country stock gauge edged up less than 0.1
percent to 427.33, less than 2 points away from a record.
The euro fell near last week's four-month low against the
U.S. dollar at $1.3532.
The greenback drew support both from the ECB's decision last
week to cut interest rates and to start charging banks for
keeping their spare cash on deposit and by fresh bets that the
Fed could begin to raise rates earlier than expected.
Comments on Monday by James Bullard, president of the St.
Louis Federal Reserve Bank, added to the focus on the Fed.
Bullard said he could move forward his view on when rates should
be raised.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of key currencies, climbed 0.2 percent, though
the dollar was slightly lower against the yen, at 102.32 yen
.
"If broader measures are suggesting that the U.S. economy is
on a stronger footing, the market has to bring forward the
expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike," said Aroop
Chatterjee, currency strategist at Barclays in New York.
The greenback continued to benefit from rising U.S. Treasury
yields as the benchmark 10-year yield topped 2.65
percent for the first time since May 13 before inching back to
2.642 percent.
The Fed meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday will be followed by
a press conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who likely will be
pressed on the timing of rate hikes.
In commodities, gold edged up 0.7 percent, while
Brent oil fell 0.3 percent and U.S. crude prices
added 0.2 percent in volatile trading.
A breakdown in strike talks in South Africa pushed palladium
up 1.8 percent to a three-year high while copper
bounced from a one-month low to gain 0.1 percent on the day.
