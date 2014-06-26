GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down on Fed official's rate hike call; sterling up

(Updates with midday markets)
* Fed's Bullard sees rate hike in 2015 Q1 as appropriate
* Financial stocks slide on U.S. lawsuit vs Barclays
* Sterling up, BOE fails to dampen rate hike speculation
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
after a Federal Reserve official said interest rates should rise
by early 2015, while the pound gained on speculation UK rates
were set to go higher, even as the Bank of England took only
mild steps on Thursday to tighten lending.
The euro fell to $1.3612 against the dollar after St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard said in televised comments
that raising rates by the end of the first quarter in 2015 would
be appropriate, based on his forecast that U.S. growth will
register 3 percent for the next four quarters.
"I think Bullard caught most people off guard as the Fed
meeting was just last week and there was no explicit reading
anyone took from there of a Q1 rate hike," said Adam Sarhan,
chief executive at New York's Sarhan Capital.
"It's very possible that he's on his own or he might have
one other Fed official or a minority within the Fed who thinks
we should raise rates sooner rather than later," Sarhan said.
Bullard, a non-voting member of the Fed's policy-setting
committee, said in an interview with Fox Business Network that
the U.S. jobless rate will fall below 6 percent later this year.
Inflation looked likely to rise back to 2 percent, putting the
economy closer to normal than most realize, he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.51 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 16,830.00, the S&P 500 lost 4.68
points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,954.85, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 12.00 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,367.75
Financial stocks were among the sharpest decliners after a
securities fraud lawsuit filed by the New York state attorney
general against British bank Barclays. The bank is
accused of giving an unfair edge in the United States to
high-frequency trading clients even as it claimed to be
protecting other customers from such traders.
U.S.-listed Barclays shares fell 6.6 percent to
$14.68.
U.S. government bond prices rose, with yields on benchmark
10-year Treasuries hitting a three-week low at 2.5286 percent.
Sterling rose 0.25 percent to $1.7025 as steps
announced by the Bank of England to cool the UK housing market
failed to dampen expectations the central bank was set to raise
rates.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European stocks
finished down 0.1 percent at 1,370.38 points, dragged lower by
the Bullard comments and the lawsuit against Barclays.
In commodities, the spot price of gold fell 0.3
percent to $1,315.09 an ounce.
In oil, Brent crude was down 0.7 percent at $113.27
a barrel while U.S. crude ended 0.8 percent lower at
$105.70 after a bearish turn in the latest U.S. economic data
and easing concerns of a supply disruption from the conflict in
Iraq.
