GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bond yields fall on latest Ukraine flare

* Wall St extends declines after Polish foreign minister
statement
* Dollar strengthens on strong U.S. services, factory
figures
* European shares rise after encouraging earnings reports
(Updates with further U.S. stocks decline, quote, crude
settlement)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
New York, Aug 5 U.S. stocks and bond yields fell
on Tuesday after a report that Russian units were set to
pressure or invade Ukraine.
Wall Street stocks extended losses after a Bloomberg report
that cited comments from the Polish foreign minister, Radoslaw
Sikorski, on Ukraine, driving the S&P 500 below its 1,920
support level.
Bonds reversed course on the news, with yields on the
10-year note touching a session low of 2.47.
"People, they are itchy, the recent events have refocused
people on the global stage as much as everybody had been kind of
turning their backs to it and hoping the situation in Ukraine or
the Middle East in total goes away; it's not," said Keith Bliss,
senior vice president at Cuttone & Co in New York.
"This is typical in low volume, toppy markets - you don't
have a lot of institutional buying and selling, it's program
driven, and any little spark like this will get those things to
move one way or the other."
U.S. stocks started the session on a down note after weak
economic data out of China, with the HSBC/Markit services PMI
falling in July to its lowest since November 2005, suggesting a
recovery in the world's second-largest economy may need further
government support.
But the dollar hit its highest level against a basket of
currencies since September 2013 after the Institute for
Supply Management said service-sector growth in the United
States hit an eight-and-a-half-year peak in July on strong
growth in new orders and employment.
U.S. factory orders were also strong in July and data showed
positive revisions to durable goods orders, a sign that the
economy continues to improve. The euro fell to a day's low of
$1.3357 after the U.S. data, while the dollar hit a high
of 102.92 against the yen, continuing a trend of strength
in the U.S. currency.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 149.73 points,
or 0.9 percent, to 16,419.55, the S&P 500 lost 18.85
points, or 0.97 percent, to 1,920.14, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 34.45 points, or 0.79 percent, to 4,349.43.
The MSCI All-World Index fell 0.7 percent.
European PMI figures showed the continent's economy was
growing, as expected. But manufacturing remained weak and kept
intact expectations the European Central Bank will ease monetary
policy further, pressuring the euro.
But European stocks edged higher as investors cheered
forecast-beating results from German luxury carmaker BMW
and France's third-biggest listed bank, Credit
Agricole, among others.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
shares gained 0.3 percent, a small recovery from its nearly 4
percent fall over the past two weeks on concerns over financial
uncertainty about Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo,
which was later bailed out.
In commodities markets, Brent crude slipped below
$105 a barrel, to settle down 80 cents at $104.61, as ample
supplies outweighed Middle East turmoil, while U.S. crude
settled down 91 cents to $97.38.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Additional reporting by Daniel
Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)