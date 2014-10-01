GLOBAL MARKETS-European equities hit by factory data; Ebola triggers U.S. caution

* Manufacturing data for France, Germany weighs on stocks
* News of Ebola case hits travel, leisure stocks; drugmakers
rally
* Dollar holds steady after recent run
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Stock markets worldwide closed
out the first day of the fourth quarter on a weak note on
Wednesday, weighed by disappointing manufacturing data in Europe
and the first confirmed case of Ebola in the United States.
Weak economic data, the conflicts in Iraq and Russia, and
growing unrest in Hong Kong have contributed to expectations
that markets will become increasingly rocky in coming months.
"If you spent the entire summer wishing there was more
volatility in the market, your dream has come true," said Art
Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New
York.
"You have multiple global macro concerns, a new Ebola scare,
beginning of a new quarter, and on the very short horizon,
earnings season starting."
Bond markets drew safe-haven bidding, with the benchmark
U.S. 10-year Treasury's yield falling to 2.391
percent, the lowest level in nearly a month. The yield on
Germany's 10-year Bund fell as low as 0.897 percent, not far
from record lows reached about a month ago.
MSCI's global index of equities was down 1
percent after a 3 percent drop in September. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 equity index closed down 0.9 percent
after final September purchasing managers numbers from France,
Germany and the euro zone as a whole highlighted the instability
of the European recovery.
U.S. purchasing managers' data was also weaker than
expected, though it still showed growth in factory activity.
Wall Street was sharply lower, continuing its recent
weakness. The Russell 2000 index index of smallcap stocks
ended in correction territory, now at more than 10 percent below
the record closing high set in March.
Airline and hotel stocks dropped in reaction to the first
confirmed U.S. case of Ebola. The NYSE Arca Airline index
suffered its biggest percentage decline since January. The Dow
Jones transportation average dropped 2.5 percent, its
biggest daily percentage drop since February.
But shares of drugmakers with treatments for Ebola rallied
sharply on news of the first U.S. case of the disease.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 238.19 points,
or 1.4 percent, to 16,804.71, the S&P 500 lost 26.13
points, or 1.32 percent, to 1,946.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 71.31 points, or 1.59 percent, to 4,422.09.
The dollar was little changed near a four-year high,
helping some commodity prices bounce from Tuesday's sell-off.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,214.05 an ounce,
having earlier fallen to within 10 cents of Tuesday's nine-month
low of $1,204.40.
The euro zone data, along with a report on slowing euro zone
inflation on Tuesday, underscored the contrasting monetary
policy outlooks of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank. The ECB meets on Thursday, and its accommodative
stance has had investors favoring the dollar over the euro.
The euro, down 0.1 percent at $1.2615, continued to
inch lower, but pare declines to climb back above the $1.26
mark, a level it had held for two years until Tuesday.
Oil prices were initially helped by Chinese PMI data before
fading late in the session. China's PMI stayed at 51.1, modestly
above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction and
just above the 51 forecast.
Brent crude oil settled at $94.16, down 0.5 percent
on the day. U.S. crude settled at $90.73, also off 0.5
percent.
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli, Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)