GLOBAL MARKETS-Weak German data drags global stocks down

* Oil falls, continues recent run of weakness
* U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hits lowest in a month
* Profit-taking leads to losses for dollar vs yen
(Adds U.S. market open)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 7 Global stock markets fell and
oil prices slipped to near 27-month lows on Tuesday after a
second day of weak data out of Germany, the euro zone's largest
economy.
Wall Street stocks fell ahead of this week's start of
third-quarter earnings season, with the surging dollar's effect
on corporate bottom lines a key topic for conference calls.
A day after news of the biggest monthly drop in German
industrial orders since the global financial crisis in 2009,
data showed the country's industrial output plunged 4 percent in
August in the biggest fall in more than five years.
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 45 countries fell 0.54 percent, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 1.47 percent.
"World equities are reacting to much more evidence of
weakness. Germany's starting to slow down and it was the engine
of the European economy. That's clearly a concern, investors
weren't happy with it," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE
floor division at O'Neill Securities in New York.
Treasury prices rose on the weak German data. Benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 10/32 in
price to yield 2.3891 percent, the lowest in about a month.
The dollar index slipped for a second consecutive session,
but was still trading near four-year highs. The dollar index
, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies,
was last down 0.1 percent at 85.839.
Against the yen, the greenback was down 0.35 percent at
108.34 yen. The euro slipped against the dollar by
0.25 percent to $1.2621.
Stocks in London, Paris, Milan and
Madrid took sharp tumbles too, while Italian, Spanish
and French government bonds yields rose amid doubts about what a
slowing Germany would mean for their more fragile economies.
Europe's troubles are occurring in tandem with weakened
growth in other parts of the world. Apart from the United
States, indicators of global demand have slipped sharply over
the past few months as unrest in Ukraine, the Middle East and
parts of Asia have all taken a toll.
The IMF cut its global economic growth forecast to 3.3
percent this year and 3.8 percent next year from forecasts in
July of 3.4 and 4 percent, respectively.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
159.14 points, or 0.94 percent, to 16,832.77, the S&P 500
lost 16.24 points, or 0.83 percent, to 1,948.58 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 38.86 points, or 0.87 percent, to
4,415.95.
In contrast with the broader weakness in stocks, the mining
sector got a rare boost as Rio Tinto shares jumped after
it rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore
to create $160 billion industry giant.
Brent crude oil fell 1 percent to $91.77 a barrel,
not far from Monday's low of $91.25, which was the lowest since
June 2012. U.S. November crude was down 82 cents at
$89.52.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)