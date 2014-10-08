GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries grip stocks, oil markets

* Weak data from China, Spain, Germany hits global markets
* Treasury bond prices down, dollar extends gains
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 8 An index of global equities hit
a six-month low and oil prices slumped again on Wednesday, as
investors reduced positions in riskier assets amid concerns
about global economic growth.
U.S. markets were little changed in choppy trading after a
sharp selloff Tuesday, as market participants awaited the
release of the minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve
meeting.
Data and forecasts from China, Spain and Germany supported a
picture painted by the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday of
a world economy struggling to end a cycle of below-trend growth
since the 2008 financial crisis.
MSCI's all-country world index of shares in
45 different countries fell 0.42 percent to its lowest in six
months, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
ended down 0.8 percent, its lowest in nearly two months.
The price of oil hit a two-year low, with Brent crude oil
at $91.50 after dipping below $91 a barrel earlier in
the session, its lowest since June 2012. U.S. November crude
was down at $87.44 a barrel, the lowest since April 2013.
"Many people are seeing the decline in commodities to be a
sign of slower world growth," said Marc Chandler, chief global
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
"After a big run up in equities earlier, this is a bout of
profit taking."
The fall in the price of oil could boost consumer spending
as it reduces fuel costs heading into winter, but also serves as
an indication of weaker demand.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.84 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 16,746.23, the S&P 500 gained 0.61
points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,935.71 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.03 points, or 0 percent, to 4,385.23.
U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on lingering concern
about global economic growth but traders hesitated to place
major bets ahead of the release of the Fed's minutes. Benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down 2/32 in
price to yield 2.3570 percent.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, was up 0.03 percent at 85.696 after
slipping the previous two sessions. It is still trading near
four-year highs.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.39 percent at 108.44
yen. The euro was up 0.08 percent against the dollar at
$1.2678.
Growth in China's services sector weakened slightly in
September as new business cooled, a private survey showed on
Wednesday, reinforcing signs of a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy that could prompt more stimulus measures.
A flood of new dollars printed by the U.S. Federal Reserve
has allowed stock markets to ignore shaky economic prospects for
much of the developed world over the past three years.
But the Fed is set to end its bond-buying this month, and
the outlook for the Japanese, Chinese and European economies is
less than optimistic. Prices of stocks and other more
growth-dependent assets have fallen accordingly since
mid-August.
Figures out of Germany this week have called into question
growth in the euro zone's biggest and most robust economy.
Meanwhile, Spain's industrial output grew at its slowest since a
year ago.
While investors don't expect an about-turn in U.S. monetary
policy, they wondered if less robust euro zone nations might
inject stimulus to boost their economies.
Market participants also questioned whether the dollar's
gains since May would lead the Fed to raise rates more slowly
over the next couple of years.
The dollar has gained more than 10 percent against the euro
since early May and around 8.5 percent against a basket of
currencies. That should hold down the price of imports
and slow U.S. inflation, and it may make U.S. policymakers
reluctant to boost the dollar further by raising interest rates.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)