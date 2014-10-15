GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slump, bonds rally as global growth fears mount

* Caution reigns after disappointing China inflation reading
* Bond yields, oil prices hit fresh lows on demand fears
(Updates prices; changes comments, byline, dateline from
previous LONDON)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 15 Stocks and the U.S. dollar
slumped and safe-haven government debt rallied on Wednesday, as
investors around the globe resumed their flight from riskier
assets after weak U.S. and Chinese inflation figures.
Selling in stocks appeared panicky at the open on Wall
Street, with major indexes down more than 2 percent early in the
session. Markets cut losses in half but indexes remained at
multi-month lows.
Markets churned as investors worried about a number of
issues: slowing global growth and how central banks will
respond, a glut of oil supply that has slammed crude futures,
and the Ebola outbreak.
"You couple this (weak data) with fears about the spread of
Ebola, with the recent downtrend and what we had today, the
mindset has been a flight to safety and cash is certainly a safe
place to be in," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
Flight from risk resulted in a massive rally in U.S.
Treasuries, pushing the 10-year note's yield as low as 1.865
percent, its lowest since May 2013. Declining bond yields and
sharp moves in U.S. federal funds futures contracts showed
investors now believe the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to
raise rates in 2015.
That view fueled a selloff in the dollar. Soft U.S.
retail sales and inflation data fed the view that the Fed would
delay its first rate hike, which weighed on the U.S. currency.
"Weak retail sales, re-assessment of the Fed outlook, and
all-time high (U.S. dollar) long positions - dangerous cocktail
right here," said Jens Nordvig, strategist at Nomura FX Global.
China's consumer inflation slowed more than expected in
September to a near five-year low, adding to concerns that
global growth is cooling fast.
Prices paid by U.S. businesses also fell in September, as
falling energy prices meant receding inflation concerns.
"The outperformance of the dollar over the past several
months was largely related to the expectation that growth would
outperform in the U.S.," said Brian Daingerfield, currency
strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"The concern that U.S. growth momentum will slow has been
heightened," he said.
The euro was last up 0.8 percent against the dollar
at $1.2754, just below a three-week high of $1.2885 hit earlier
in the session. The greenback lost 0.7 percent against the yen
at 106.27.
At the same time, risk aversion pulled money into U.S. and
German government debt, pushing the U.S. benchmark yield to a
session low below 2 percent, its lowest in 16 months and 10-year
Bund yields below 0.8 percent to a record low.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last yielding 2.043
percent, the lowest since May 2013.
The MSCI All-Country World index was down
0.9 percent and European stocks tumbled 2.6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 195.71 points,
or 1.2 percent, to 16,119.48, the S&P 500 lost 21.93
points, or 1.17 percent, to 1,855.77 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 41.75 points, or 0.99 percent, to 4,185.42.
Another Texas healthcare worker has tested positive for
Ebola, Texas officials said Wednesday.
Worries about Ebola slammed airline stocks. The CDC said the
second nurse who was diagnosed had been on a plane the day
prior.
Spot gold prices rose for the sixth time in the last
eight sessions with the help of the weaker dollar, but copper
prices tumbled 2 percent.
Brent and U.S. crude futures were little changed, a day
after their biggest daily drop in years. Brent rose 0.1
percent to $85.15 a barrel while U.S. crude lost 0.2 percent to
$81.66.
Emerging markets were also hit with Russia's rouble
falling to its weakest level on record, while Russian government
10-year yields hovered near a five-year high and shares in
Moscow fell to close near a seven-month low hit last
week.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Sam Forgione,
Michael Connor, Richard Leong and Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by
David Gregorio)