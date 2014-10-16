CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds rally, stocks fall as global economy fears mount

(Corrects word in lead to "pedal" from "peddle")
* Caution after disappointing China, U.S. inflation readings
* Oil hits fresh lows on demand fears; WTI closes in on $80
* Dollar slumps as investors reassess Fed rate outlook
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 15 Stocks took a pounding on
Wednesday, although Wall Street managed to pedal back from its
steepest lows, and safe-haven government debt prices rose after
U.S. and Chinese inflation data fanned worries about a global
slowdown.
A key gauge of Wall Street anxiety hit its highest level
since November 2011 as investors rushed to buy protection
against further losses, and options activity surged as investors
reevaluated their strategies in light of the latest signs that
the global economy may be losing its footing.
The S&P 500 fell as much as 3 percent, briefly turning
negative for the year, while European equities finished
3.2 percent lower and marked their biggest one-day slide in
almost four years.
Popular trades that have worked for most of the year,
including heavy bets on the dollar, more gains in stocks, and on
an eventual rise in yields, are unraveling.
A fall in China's inflation rate to a five-year low and a
decline in U.S. producer prices for the first time in over a
year were worrisome signs to investors already skittish about
the path of the global economy and caused them to reassess their
views on when the U.S. Federal Reserve might hike interest
rates.
"There's concern about an absence of aggregate demand in the
world, and that's really what's weakening the market. The big
fear out right now is we're not immune from that," said David
Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston.
"If you look at the lows of the day, maybe we've put in a
little bit of a trading bottom here. But I don't think it makes
these concerns go away."
The latest news on the spread of Ebola added to a climate of
fear, with Texas officials reporting that another healthcare
worker in Dallas tested positive for the deadly virus. Almost
4,500 people have died of the disease, mostly in West
Africa.
An MSCI gauge of stocks in major markets was
down 1 percent. The CBOE Volatility Index closed at 26.25, up
15.2 percent, after earlier hitting 31.06, the highest level
since November 2011.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 173.45 points,
or 1.06 percent, to 16,141.74, the S&P 500 lost 15.21
points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,862.49, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 11.85 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,215.32.
Trading volume in the options market was the busiest of the
year, according to Trade Alert data, while equities volume on
Wall Street was near 12 billion shares, a nearly 50 percent
increase from the average daily volume so far this month.
It was also the heaviest trading day for on-the-run 10-year
Treasury note contracts since May 2008.
BONDS RALLY, OIL FALLS FURTHER
Flight from risk resulted in a massive rally in U.S.
Treasuries, pushing the benchmark 10-year note's yield as low as
1.865 percent, its lowest level since May 2013.
Benchmark yields retraced a large part of the
downward move in late trading, but ended lower on the day, with
prices up 22/32 to yield 2.1288 percent, compared with 2.206
percent in late trading on Tuesday.
Ten-year Bund yields hit a record low of 0.719
percent before edging up to 0.757 percent.
Rate futures now show the market does not expect the Fed to
raise rates until early 2016, a dramatic change from a few weeks
ago, which could keep downward pressure on yields.
"Everyone's animal spirit is dead. This is a pretty dramatic
move when everyone was expecting higher rates," said George
Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura
Securities International in New York. "It's all about capital
preservation at this point. All the crowded trades are being
tested, which is why I'm not sure this is over."
The spread of high-yield corporate bond spreads
over the benchmark U.S. Treasuries, which represents the premium
paid to investors to compensate for the risky corporate debt,
rose to match the high hit in September 2013, at 483 basis
points. The spread had bottomed at 335 bps in June.
A repricing of Fed expectations fueled a selloff in the
dollar, which has been rising recently on bets on policy
tightening at the Fed while other central banks continue easing.
The soft data "paired with the decline in Treasury yields
and declines in energy prices, are all raising concern regarding
the timing of the Fed's next move," said Sireen Harajli,
currency strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.
Although U.S. September retail sales had been expected to
decline, the weakness was surprising because it was broad-based.
The euro rose 1.4 percent against the dollar at
$1.2836, just below a three-week high of $1.2885 hit earlier.
The greenback lost 1 percent against the yen at 105.93.
Spot gold prices rose 0.7 percent, up for the sixth
time in the last eight sessions with the help of the weaker
dollar, but copper prices tumbled 2.3 percent.
THE CRUDE TRAMPLING
Brent and U.S. crude futures fell, a day after posting their
biggest daily drop in years, with more production, less demand
and deflation expectations weighing heavily.
Brent lost 2 percent to $83.36 a barrel while U.S.
crude fell 1 percent to $81.02.
Emerging markets were also hit with a fall in Russia's
rouble to its weakest level on record, while Russian
government 10-year yields hovered near a five-year high, and
shares in Moscow closed near a seven-month low hit last
week.
