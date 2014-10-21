GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally on U.S. tech earnings, ECB purchase plans

* Wall Street higher on Apple, Texas Instruments results
* European shares surge on report ECB to buy corporate bonds
* U.S. Treasury prices, euro fall
(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 21 A measure of global equity
markets advanced on Tuesday as technology earnings lifted U.S.
shares and the prospect of European Central Bank corporate bond
purchases boosted European stocks, while weighing on safe-haven
U.S. Treasuries prices.
Shares of Apple Inc and Texas Instruments Inc
gained on stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings,
driving up the tech-heavy Nasdaq index more than 2 percent and
helping put the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight session
of gains. European shares gained on a Reuters report that the
ECB was readying a plan to buy corporate bonds.
"Any fund manager who is underweight on Apple is probably
rethinking that position today," said Michael Binger, senior
portfolio manager at Minneapolis-based Gradient Investments,
which owns Apple stock.
A selloff in Coca-Cola shares after disappointing
results limited the Dow's gains, however. U.S. corporate
earnings season will ramp up this week, with nearly 130 S&P 500
companies scheduled to report.
The Reuters report that the ECB is considering buying
corporate bonds sparked a rally in the shares of peripheral
European countries and led the broader gains in European stocks.
The purchases are seen as helping banks free up more of their
balance sheets for lending. The news also sent low-risk U.S.
Treasuries prices down and hurt the euro.
"It increases the potential scale of the purchases the ECB
will be able to make if they extend out into the corporate bond
market," said Lee Hardman, a strategist with Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.
MSCI's all-country world index was last up
1.3 percent at 405.13, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top European shares closed up 2.09 percent at 1,299.26.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 1.21
percent, at 16,598.5, while the S&P 500 was up 1.88
percent at 1,939.77. The Nasdaq Composite was up 2.31
percent at 4,415.63.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, was up 0.42 percent, to 85.308.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 7/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent.
Oil prices rose. Brent crude settled up 82 cents, or
0.96 percent, at $86.22 per barrel. U.S. crude settled up
10 cents, or 0.12 percent, at $82.81 per barrel.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Patrick Graham in
London, Ryan Vlastelica and Richard Leong in New York; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman and Leslie Adler)