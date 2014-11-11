GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks hold near record highs, Brent oil hits 4-year low

* Dow, S&P 500 set record intraday highs
* European shares lifted by upbeat corporate results
* Dollar hits seven-year high versus yen
* Brent crude falls below $82 on dollar, supply
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stock prices held steady
on Tuesday after the Dow and Standard & Poor's 500 hit record
intraday highs for a fifth straight session, while the dollar
rose against the yen on the prospect of a delay in a planned
sales tax hike in Japan.
Oil prices fell further on the stronger dollar and robust
output from U.S. shale fields, with Brent crude dropping to a
four-year low below $82 a barrel.
"We have come pretty far, pretty fast. I wouldn't be
surprised to see the market consolidate a little, in the form of
hovering around here or pulling back a little bit," David
Lebovitz, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in New
York, said of U.S. equities.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 1.16
points, or 0.01 percent, at 17,614.9, the S&P 500 closed
up 1.42 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,039.68 and the Nasdaq
Composite finished up 8.94 points, or 0.19 percent, at
4,660.56.
European shares were boosted by positive corporate results.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.3
percent, as strength in telecoms stocks offset a fall in Italian
shares.
Earlier, a 2.1 percent rise propelled Tokyo's Nikkei
to its highest close since October 2007 on speculation that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might postpone a sales tax hike
planned for next October and call a snap election.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, edged up 0.2 percent to 420.88.
The rally in Japanese stocks helped push the dollar to a
seven-year high against the yen. The greenback reached 116.11
yen in European trading on the EBS trading system before
easing to 115.48, still up 0.5 percent on the day.
The euro strengthened 0.5 percent at $1.2476,
extending a rebound from a two-year low of $1.2358 hit on
Friday.
In the bond market, yields on lower-rated Spanish and
Italian government bonds fell after European Central Bank
Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday that the ECB
purchasing government debt was a theoretical possibility to help
the struggling euro zone economy.
The U.S. bond market was closed for the Veterans Day
holiday.
In the energy market, Brent crude futures in London
closed down 67 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $81.67 a barrel after
hitting a four-year low of $81.23. U.S. crude settled up
54 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $77.94.
Spot gold rose $16.30 or 1.42 percent, to $1,166.43
an ounce after shedding 2 percent on Monday, as bargain hunters
emerged.
