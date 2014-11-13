GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks hold steady, oil sinks below $80

* Dow, S&P hit intraday record highs after Wal-Mart results
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. stock prices held firm on
Thursday after the Dow and Standard & Poor's 500 reached record
intraday highs, while crude fell below $80 a barrel for the
first time in four years on further signs of a slowdown in
China's economy.
Data from Beijing showed below-forecast factory output and
investment growth at a near-13-year low, reinforcing signs that
the world's second-biggest economy would have its weakest growth
in almost 24 years this year.
Brent crude has fallen more than 30 percent since
June.
Falling energy costs, while a positive for consumers, have
raised concerns about profits of major oil companies and their
capital spending, analysts said.
"Eighty dollars is the pain threshold," said Alexandre
Baradez, chief market analyst at IG France.
Brent crude was last down $2.02 or 2.51 percent at
$78.36 a barrel, while U.S. oil futures fell $1.88 or
2.44 percent to $75.30.
Top European shares closed up 0.2 percent at
1,346.56, reversing an earlier decline driven by a 1.7 percent
drop in an index on regional oil and gas shares.
Encouraging sales results from Wal-Mart, the world's
largest retailer, offset weakness in the energy sector on Wall
Street and some concerns the market is overstretched.
In midday trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
dipped 3.14 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,609.06, the S&P 500
was down 4.74 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,033.51 and
the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.78 points, or 0.04
percent, to 4,673.35.
Earlier, Tokyo's Nikkei index raced to fresh
seven-year highs after Jiji news agency reported Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe appears to have decided to call an early election
amid mounting expectations he would postpone a planned sales tax
hike.
Worries about weak price growth in the euro zone were
evident in a European Central Bank survey of forecasters
released Thursday that intensified speculation the ECB would
embark on more action to avert deflation.
The yield on 10-year German Bunds was little
changed at 0.800 percent. The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasuries
slipped 1.5 basis points to 2.35 percent.
Speculation about a snap election in Japan pulled the yen
toward a recent seven-year low against the dollar before the
greenback briefly retreated on a bigger-than-expected rise in
weekly domestic jobless claims. The dollar was last up 0.2
percent at 115.72 yen.
The dollar was mixed against other major currencies. The
euro gained 0.2 percent at $1.2466, while sterling
hit a 14-month low at $1.5694.
Safe-haven gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,163.75 an ounce
, holding above Friday's 4-1/2-year low of $1,131.85.
