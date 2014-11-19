GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar at seven-year high vs yen before Fed minutes

* All eyes on minutes from Federal Reserve meeting

* Treasury yields rise as markets brace for Fed minutes (Adds close of European bond, stock markets)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 19 The dollar hit a seven-year high against the yen on Wednesday and U.S. Treasury yields rose ahead of the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, which investors say will show a U.S. central bank ready to raise interest rates next year.

Investors want to see if the comments from members of the Federal Open Market Committee during their October meeting affirm the more hawkish policy statement released at the time.

The Fed noted after the talks that the U.S. labor market was improving and inflation was unlikely to stay subdued for long.

"Such a message will likely send U.S. rates and the dollar higher and increase expectations for a more material shift in the FOMC bias at the Dec. 19 meeting," said Petr Krpata, a currency strategist at ING in London.

The dollar rose as high as 117.78 yen, its highest since October 2007, and was last trading at 117.74.

The yen also weakened to a six-year trough against the euro . The euro traded near break-even against the dollar, rising 0.11 percent $1.2550.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to 2.3541 percent, pushing their price down 9/32.

German Bund yields rose after Bank of England minutes and data hinting at a rebound in the U.S. housing market suggested both UK and U.S. rate hikes could be in the cards.

Ten-year Bund yields, the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 4 basis points to 0.84 percent.

Treasuries also were pressured by Alibaba Group Holding's expected $8 billion corporate bond deal, traders said, as asset managers sold Treasuries to make way for that debt.

Global equities markets fell, pulled lower by U.S. and European markets. A strong dollar weighed on Wall Street because of its impact on U.S. exports and commodity prices, said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Only a big surprise from the Fed minutes will roil markets, Meckler said.

"The Fed has done really a very good job of telegraphing every move, all the way through," he said. "The bigger surprises have come internationally, where you see moves in Japan and in Europe that aren't completely expected," Meckler said.

MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.18 percent to 421.86 while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index fell 0.02 percent to close at 1,359.88.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.71 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,681.11. The S&P 500 slid 3.74 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,048.06 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 16.48 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,685.97.

Brent oil gained and rose above $79 a barrel on speculation the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may act when it meets next week to stabilize prices that have fallen by almost one-third in five months.

However, gains were trimmed after weekly U.S. government data showed a rise in crude inventories.

Brent was up 82 cents at $79.29 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 42 cents at $75.03 a barrel. (Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson, Marc Jones, Anirban Nag and Atul Prakash in London, Hideyuki Samno in Tokyo and Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)