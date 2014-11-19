GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, bond yields gain after Fed minutes

* Muted message from Fed leaves policy-makers in dovish
stance
* Dollar gains as bond prices fall after Fed minutes
(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 19 The dollar hit a seven-year
high against the yen on Wednesday and U.S. Treasury yields rose
after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed
policy-makers worried about the global outlook but afraid to
fully say so, leaving them in a dovish stance.
Investors hoped to see whether the comments from
policy-makers in October affirmed the more hawkish policy
statement released at the time, which said the U.S. labor market
was improving and inflation was unlikely to stay subdued for
long.
The tendency has been for the minutes to go the other way of
the statement, said Robbert Van Batenburg, director of market
strategy at Newedge in New York.
"The wording would suggest greater pessimism," said Van
Batenburg. "They didn't want to create fears."
The yen weakened further after the minutes were released,
with the dollar rising as high as 118.0 yen, its highest
since August 2007, and was last trading at 117.88.
The yen also weakened to a six-year trough against the euro
. The euro traded near break-even against the
dollar, rising 0.02 percent $1.2538.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
rose to 2.3523 percent, pushing their price down 8/32.
German Bund yields rose after Bank of England minutes and
data hinting at a rebound in the U.S. housing market suggested
both UK and U.S. rate hikes could be in the cards.
Ten-year Bund yields, the standard for euro
zone borrowing costs, rose 4 basis points to 0.84 percent.
Treasuries also were pressured by Alibaba Group Holding's
expected $8 billion corporate bond deal, traders said, as asset
managers sold Treasuries to make way for that debt.
Global equities markets fell, pulled lower by U.S. and
European markets. A strong dollar weighed on Wall Street because
of its impact on U.S. exports and commodity prices, said Rick
Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management
in Jersey City, New Jersey.
MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.27
percent to 421.51 while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share
index fell 0.02 percent to close at 1,359.88.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.03 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 17,659.79. The S&P 500 slid 5.75
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,046.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
was off 27.12 points, or 0.58 percent, to 4,675.32.
Brent initially oil gained and rose above $79 a barrel on
speculation the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries may act when it meets next week to stabilize prices
that have fallen by almost one-third in five months.
However, gains were trimmed after weekly U.S. government
data showed a rise in crude inventories and the Fed minutes were
released.
Brent fell 37 cents at $78.10 a barrel. U.S. crude
settled down 3 cents at $74.58 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson, Marc Jones, Anirban
Nag and Atul Prakash in London, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and
Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu
Nomiyama)