GLOBAL MARKETS-China rate cut, European stimulus hints lift markets

* Wall St set for 5th week of gains

* Shares soar on China rate cut, Draghi stimulus hopes

* Euro tumbles on Draghi; Brent above $80 a barrel (Adds late Wall Street trading, quotes)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Nov 21 World stock markets and oil prices rallied Friday, fueled by hopes for global growth following a surprise interest rate cut by China and as the European Central Bank indicated it would step up asset purchases to boost the euro zone economy.

The jump in oil prices took beaten-down Brent back above $80 a barrel. U.S. interest rates eased as the dollar gained, and the euro declined.

Wall Street stock indexes, including the Dow Jones industrial average and benchmark S&P 500 that closed at records Thursday, advanced about one percent before easing back, but remained on track for a fifth week of gains.

"This is a one-two punch for global growth," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

The Dow Jones industrial average in late afternoon was up 76.9 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,795.9, the S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent, to 2,061.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.17 percent, to 4,709.90.

European shares, oil and other growth-sensitive commodities all leapt on China's move to cut rates to 5.6 percent, following recent data that showed its giant economy was heading for its worst year in almost a quarter of a century.

China's rate reductions were its first in more than two years. They came as ECB head Mario Draghi spoke of his determination to use more aggressive measures, such as large scale asset purchases, to ensure the euro zone doesn't slump into a new crisis.

Both the euro zone and China have lagged the momentum of the United States, stimulus-driven Japan and faster-growing Britain over the last month, but a ramping up of the ECB's rhetoric and Beijing's actions will stoke hopes of a turnaround.

Germany's DAX and France's CAC rose nearly 3 percent. The FTSE Eurofirst 300 added 2.1 percent.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, was up 0.67 percent.

The dollar index was up 0.82 percent, as the euro gave up more than 1 percent and was last at $1.2385.

The yen was up against the dollar. Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said Friday the yen's fall over the past week was "too rapid." It was one of the strongest warnings against a weak yen since the aggressive stimulus efforts began two years ago, and saw the currency leap off a 7-year low to 117.76.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were up 5/32 in price to yield 2.31 percent from 2.34 percent late Thursday.

The rate cut by China added to a positive mood among oil traders, many of whom expect the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to trim production at what looks to be a landmark meeting in Vienna on Nov. 27. Brent traded above $80 a barrel and was last up $1 to $80.35.

Copper and gold also got a lift, with the red metal up 0.50 percent. Spot gold climbed back over $1,200 was last at $1,200.80 an ounce, ahead nearly $7, as traders cheered the prospect of more global stimuli. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York, additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)