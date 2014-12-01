GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop after new signs of slower growth; yen, oil rebound

* Data shows slowing factory activity in China, Europe
* Oil hits five-year low before recovering
* Moody's cuts Japan's credit rating
* Apple stock drop weighs on U.S. shares
(Updates with U.S. markets' closing prices)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 1 World stock markets fell on
Monday as slowing factory activity in China and Europe added to
worries about weaker global growth and Apple shares dropped,
while the yen hit a seven-year low against the dollar before
recovering.
Oil prices rebounded sharply after hitting five-year lows,
lifted by data suggesting that tumbling prices may have started
affecting drilling activity in the fast-growing U.S. shale oil
industry. Gold posted its biggest daily gain in
more than a year.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 suffered its biggest one-day
drop in more than a month. Apple was the biggest drag
on the S&P 500 and the most actively traded on Nasdaq. Apple
ended down 3.2 percent after dropping as much as 6 percent. The
cause of the decline was not clear, though traders pointed to
high-speed algorithmic trading programs as a potential culprit.
Shares of U.S. retailers fell, after Thanksgiving weekend
in-store sales failed to impress. The S&P 500 retail index
lost 1.5 percent.
The day's data added to investor caution. Chinese purchasing
managers data showed manufacturing slowed in November,
suggesting the world's second biggest economy was continuing to
lose momentum. Factory activity also slowed in France and
Germany.
In the United States, growth in the manufacturing sector
slowed for a third straight month in November.
"We're watching growth struggle, especially outside the
United States," said Mark Martiak, senior wealth strategist at
Premier Wealth/First Allied Securities in New York. "Investors
may be overly complacent."
The U.S. dollar rose to its highest level against the yen
since July 2007, hitting 119.15 yen on the EBS trading
platform, immediately after Moody's lowered its rating on Japan,
the world's third biggest economy, by a notch to A1 from AA3,
citing fiscal problems. The dollar ran into
profit-taking and was last down 0.3 percent at 118.29 yen.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.44 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 17,776.8, the S&P 500 lost 14.12
points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,053.44, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 64.28 points, or 1.34 percent, to 4,727.35.
MSCI's global share index was down 0.7
percent. European shares ended down 0.5 percent.
Emerging market shares tracked by MSCI fell 1.8
percent.
World oil prices are down roughly 40 percent since June,
largely on abundant supply. OPEC last week declined to cut
production to raise prices. But with data suggesting that lower
prices may have started to affect drilling activity in the U.S.
shale oil industry, there are signs supply could fall.
Brent crude fell as low as $67.53 a barrel, its
lowest level since October 2009, before reversing course to
settle at $72.54, up $2.39. U.S. crude oil rose $2.85 to
settle at $69.00.
In the precious metals market, spot gold was up 4.2
percent at $1,216.34.
U.S. Treasuries ended a six-session rally, falling on
profit-taking with investors anxious ahead of Friday's monthly
U.S. employment report. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was last off 6/32 in price and yielding 2.2165
percent versus 2.196 percent on Friday.
"We have had a pretty good run-up," said David Coard, head
of fixed-income trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.
"That often results in people taking profits, or they might
think Treasuries are a little rich and may be selling short."
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Michael Connor in
New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)