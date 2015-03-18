GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe shares rise, Wall St falls before Fed statement

* Dollar weakens vs major currencies as Fed decision looms
* U.S. oil falls as data shows record U.S. inventories
* Demand soars at German 10-year bond sale, U.S. yields fall
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 18 Stocks on Wall Street slipped
and shares in Europe rose on Wednesday, reflecting diverging
policies between the Federal Reserve and the European Central
Bank, while oil prices fell as data showed U.S. crude
inventories hit a record high.
U.S. stocks were lower ahead of the Fed's highly anticipated
policy statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and news conference half
an hour later, with the U.S. central bank expected to lay the
groundwork for its first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.
The Fed is weighing whether the U.S. recovery can hold up
against collapsing oil prices, which are taking a toll on
segments of the economy, and a soaring dollar that already has
eaten away at profits of U.S. multinational corporations.
Expectations of the first Fed rate hike since June 2006,
coupled with the start of the ECB's asset-buying program last
week, have driven down the euro against the dollar and sparked a
rally in European stocks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.33 percent to close at a provisional 1,589.07, while
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 46 countries was up 0.15 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is up more than 16 percent so far this
year and Germany's DAX up 22 percent, even after falling the
past two sessions from Monday's record close.
"The (U.S. stock) market is going to have trouble with
interest rates the rest of the year," said Jim Paulsen, chief
investment officer at Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.
"Oil might be pressuring things a little bit," he said.
"There's a lot in there for the market to be very volatile
today."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 107.6 points,
or 0.6 percent, to 17,741.48. The S&P 500 slid 7.82
points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,066.46 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 13.48 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,923.95.
The dollar has strengthened against most major currencies as
two dozen central banks around the world have eased monetary
policy and weakened their currencies against the greenback at
the same time as the Fed is on track to tighten.
The dollar was down 0.41 percent at 120.85 yen and
was weaker against the euro, which last traded up 0.53 percent
at $1.0653.
Investors expect the Fed to likely drop the word 'patient'
from its policy statement with respect to raising rates, which
could pave the way for an increase as early as June.
Brent oil prices rebounded to trade above $54 a barrel,
despite oversupply concerns. U.S. crude stocks rose nearly three
times as much as expected last week as storage at the Cushing,
Oklahoma oil hub reached a record high, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed.
Brent for May delivery rose 84 cents to $54.35.
U.S. crude fell for a seventh straight session,
hitting a six-year low at $42.03. It was last down 84 cents at
$42.62.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit 2.01 percent,
their lowest since March 2, while 30-year yields hit 2.56
percent, their lowest since Feb. 26.
Ten-year notes rose 8/32 in price to yield
2.0296 percent. U.S. 30-year bonds added 22/32 in
price to yield 2.5828 percent.
Investors snapped up 3.3 billion euros of 10-year German
Bunds at a sale, or almost twice the demand seen
last month, as concern grows the ECB's bond buying is creating a
shortage of top-rated debt.
The bonds were auctioned to yield 0.25 percent, half the
rate offered by the bond and down from 0.37 percent at the
previous sale. Yields fell to 0.20 percent.
