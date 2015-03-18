GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares, oil jump after Fed statement

* Wall Street stocks rise after Fed relieves rate hike
worries
* Oil jumps 5 percent as dollar is hammered
* Treasury yields tumble after Fed statement
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 18 Stocks on Wall Street surged
and oil prices jumped as much as 5 percent on Wednesday after
the Federal Reserve indicated it preferred a more gradual path
to normalizing U.S. interest rates even as it moved toward its
first rate hike in almost a decade.
The dollar tumbled against other major currencies and the
U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dipped below 2 percent for the first
time since March 2 after the Fed appeared to argue against a
June rate hike as many in the market had
expected.
The Fed in its statement following a two-day meeting of
policy-makers slashed interest rate projections over the next
few years and downgraded its outlook on the U.S. economy.
"What's really significant is that they downgraded their
assessment of the economy, and that means rates will stay lower
for longer. And when they do start to rise, they will go at a
much more muted pace," said Mary Ann Hurley, a fixed income
trader at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.
Stocks on Wall Street rebounded sharply, rising more than 1
percent, while yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
fell more than 140 basis points on the day as markets bet on a
September rate hike after the Fed's statement.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 228.14 points,
or 1.28 percent, to 18,077.22. The S&P 500 gained 30.01
points, or 1.45 percent, to 2,104.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 58.46 points, or 1.18 percent, to 4,995.90.
Ten-year notes rose 1-9/32 in price to yield
1.9165 percent. U.S. 30-year bonds added 2-5/32 in
price to yield 2.5119 percent.
The dollar dropped to two week-troughs against the yen
and was last at 120.36 yen, down 0.82 percent.
The euro hit one-week highs against the dollar and
was last trading at $1.0799, up 1.91 percent, its biggest
single-day gain since October 2011.
The dollar's fall powered oil higher.
Brent settled $2.40 higher at $55.91 a barrel. U.S.
crude settled up $1.20 at $44.66 after falling more than
$1 earlier on a rise in inventory data.
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 46 countries was up 1.5 percent.
Earlier in Europe the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares rose 0.4 percent to close at 1,590.25.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is up more than 16 percent so far this
year and Germany's DAX up 22 percent, even after falling the
past two sessions from Monday's record close.
Investors snapped up 3.3 billion euros of 10-year German
Bunds at a sale, or almost twice the demand seen
last month, as concern grows the ECB's bond buying is creating a
shortage of top-rated debt.
The bonds were auctioned to yield 0.25 percent, half the
rate offered by the bond and down from 0.37 percent at the
previous sale. Yields fell to 0.20 percent.
