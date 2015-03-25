GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks sell off, dollar slips on growth worries

(Update to New York close )
* Nasdaq falls more than 2 pct; Dow and S&P off more than 1
pct
* U.S. durable goods data disappoint
* European shares retreat further from 7-1/2-year highs
* Gold near $1,200 an ounce as dollar dip lifts oil
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 25 Wall Street stocks sold off
sharply, with semiconductor and biotech shares sliding more than
4 percent, and the dollar slipped on Wednesday after government
data signaled the U.S. economic expansion was slowing.
Treasuries also dropped in price after a disappointing sale
of new government debt, while gains in the euro prompted a
pullback in European stock markets.
The Nasdaq was the biggest loser on Wall Street, falling
more 2 percent, after a modest rise in equities on news of a
deal between Kraft Foods and Heinz Co to create North
America's third-largest food company gave way to a wave of
selling .
Stocks were stung by data showing unexpectedly weak U.S.
durable goods orders. Losses accelerated after the benchmark S&P
500 fell below a technical support level near 2,085.
The Commerce Department data showed business investment
spending plans fell for a sixth straight month in February, news
that could lead economists to lower their first-quarter U.S.
growth estimates and cause the Federal Reserve to delay
interest rate hikes.
"The dollar strength can sap earnings growth, but if you
continue to see soft economic data here, a confirmation of
decelerating growth, that will certainly affect the market,"
said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel, Nicolaus &
Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended off 292.6
points, or 1.62 percent, to 17,718.54, the S&P 500 lost
30.45 points, or 1.46 percent, to 2,061.05, and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 118.21 points, or 2.37 percent, to
4,876.52.
The semiconductor index slumped 4.6 percent while the
biotech index slid 4.1 percent.
Kraft shares climbed 35.6 percent to close at $83.15.
U.S. Treasury debt prices initially gained on the weak
durable goods data, but reversed to losses as a government
auction of $35 billion of five-year notes drew tepid demand.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 11/32 in price to yield 1.9198 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
companies closed off nearly 1 percent as the euro rose, in part
because of data showing business in Germany was up.
Germany's Ifo index rose for a fifth successive month to its
highest level since July, suggesting growth in Europe's largest
economy rebounded again in the first quarter of 2015.
Euro strength hit the exporter-heavy German DAX index
, prompting some profit-taking, analysts said.
The single currency was last at $1.0963, up 0.4 percent on
the day and rising toward Tuesday's peak of $1.1029.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a
basket of six major currencies, slipped 0.25 percent to 96.956.
The yen was up 0.2 percent, at 119.44 to the dollar.
The weaker dollar helped lift Brent crude oil, which
settled up 2.5 percent at $56.48 a barrel, having fallen earlier
on mounting evidence that China's strategic oil reserves may be
nearly full and with U.S. reserves also ballooning. U.S. crude
settled up 3.6 percent at $49.21.
Gold was up and neared a 2-1/2-week high just over $1,200 an
ounce on growing expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise
rates until September. Spot gold was last at $1,195.90.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by
Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)