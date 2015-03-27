GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up at end of down week, oil prices retreat

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity; adds
dollar downturn, European stock close)
* Wall St on track to break losing streak now at 4 sessions
* Crude dips as market reassesses Yemen conflict impact
* Ten-year Treasury yields under 2 percent
* Markets await Fed Chair Yellen's speech
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 27 Wall Street and European
stocks edged ahead on Friday but remained en route to a losing
week while U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on government data
indicating U.S. economic growth was slowing.
Brent oil fell below $50 a barrel after Thursday's spike on
Saudi-led air attacks in Yemen, and the dollar was down.
Investors awaited a speech on monetary policy on Friday by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that may contain hints on
when U.S. interest rates may be increased.
Wall Street's key indexes were modestly ahead after the
Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product expanded at
a 2.2 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter and after-tax
corporate profits had their biggest drop since early 2011. The
economy grew at a 5 percent rate in the third quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9.81 points, or
0.06 percent, to 17,688.04, the S&P 500 was up 2.62
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,058.77 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 14.03 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,877.39.
Healthcare stocks helped buoy the indexes that have been on
a four-session losing streak, with biotech stocks
bouncing 2.3 percent higher after suffering a 7 percent drop in
the prior four sessions. Energy was the worst performing
sector as crude prices resumed their decline.
"Yellen will be the big news of the day, certainly, so I
don't expect a lot of movement before that," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments
LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
European shares had their biggest weekly fall of the year
but were ahead for the day.
The pan European FTSEurofirst 300 of top companies
ended up 0.22 percent for the day. For the week the FTSEurofirst
300 was down 2.1 percent, but that was only a dent in its nearly
15 percent gains for the past three months.
Asian shares dropped overnight.
In New York, Treasury yields fell on the GDP data, which
reinforced opinions the Fed would push back the launch of its
first interest rate hikes since 2006. Benchmark 10-year notes
were last up 13/32 in price to yield 1.96 percent,
down from 2.00 percent late on Thursday.
Yellen's scheduled speech in San Francisco was also curbing
trading in the dollar, which posted minor gains against the euro
and dipped against the yen and Swiss franc.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, fell 0.192 points or 0.2 percent, to
97.244. The yen was last up 0.03 percent, at $119.2100.
and the euro at $1.0908, up 0.23 percent.
Oil investors grew less worried about the escalating
conflict in Yemen and focused on new supplies possibly coming to
market after an Iranian nuclear deal.
U.S. crude was down 3 percent at $49.92 a barrel
after jumping 4.5 percent, while Brent was down 2.35
percent at $57.80.
