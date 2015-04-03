GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. Treasuries rally, equity futures drop after jobs data

(Updates prices to close)
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. Treasuries prices
rallied, the U.S. dollar fell and stock index futures fell on
Friday after weaker-than-expected March U.S. jobs data.
U.S. Labor Department data showed employers added just
126,000 jobs in March, the smallest monthly increase in more
than a year. The figure was well below forecasts for a gain of
245,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Bond prices rose sharply, pushing the benchmark 10-year
Treasury note yield to its lowest level in about two months, as
the expectation for a Federal Reserve interest-rate rise by
September diminished.
U.S. equity index futures fell nearly 1.0 percent, with S&P
500 E-mini futures dropping 19.75 points to 2039.75 in thin
volume in a 45-minute abbreviated session, indicating a weak
open for stocks on Monday.
"The sharply lower-than-consensus job creation for March is
a reminder that the U.S. economic recovery is yet to reach
escape velocity," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor
at Allianz Se in Newport Beach, Calif.
Trading was thin on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday,
as major U.S. stock exchanges were closed, and the reaction in
both U.S. Treasuries and in U.S. equity futures was affected by
the light volume.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 20/32 in price to yield
1.845 percent, near a two-month low. The U.S. bond market closed
at 1200 ET (1600 GMT).
Major European markets are closed from Friday to Monday for
the Easter holiday, reopening on Tuesday. Asian equity markets
rallied in thin trading ahead of the Easter holiday and the U.S.
jobs figures.
The report weakened the U.S. dollar, continuing a recent
downturn in the greenback that followed a more than 20 percent
rally in the currency against major trading partners since
mid-2014. With European economic data better than anticipated in
recent weeks, the dollar's recent sluggishness may have further
to run.
The dollar index slid as much as 1.0 percent to a low of
96.394 and was last at 96.716. Against the yen, the
dollar fell to 119.02, or 0.7 percent. The euro rallied
0.9 percent to $1.0982.
The U.S. jobs data reduced the market's expectations for a
Federal Reserve interest rate increase by September. Most Wall
Street brokerages who deal directly with the Federal Reserve see
that month as the likely moment for the Fed to raise rates, but
the strong dollar, decline in oil prices and slower economic
growth in Europe and Asia may mean the Fed could hold off
longer.
"We view this payroll number as more negative than positive
for U.S. equities. The consumer demand story is more important
than the Fed hike scenario," said Daniel Morris, global
investment strategist at TIAA-CREF in New York.
Asian shares gained on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose about 0.4
percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock average finished 0.6
percent higher.
Chinese shares added 0.8 percent, shrugging off
mixed HSBC/Markit China Services Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) figures. They showed the services sector expanded in March
but growth in employment and new business fell to their lowest
in at least eight months, in yet another sign that the weak
Chinese economy may need more policy aid.
Brent oil fell nearly 4.0 percent on Thursday after
a preliminary pact between Iran and global powers on Tehran's
nuclear program.
